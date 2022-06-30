Ibovespa future follows the exterior and operates lower; dollar advances

The Ibovespa futures opened lower and operates in negative territory in the first trades this Thursday (30), following the pre-market in New York. The day before, the spot index closed down and risks having the worst monthly performance since the first moments of the pandemic in the country, amid fears of recession in the US and concerns about the fiscal scenario in Brazil.

On the political front, the plenary session of the Federal Senate postponed until today (30th) the vote on the basic text of the PEC dos Auxílios, which creates social benefits and expands existing programs in response to the crisis caused by the soaring inflation and the worsening of social indicators in the country.

In the domestic economic news, the unemployment rate in Brazil fell to 9.8% in the quarter ended in May, the lowest rate for the period since 2015 and a result much better than expected by the market (the Refinitiv consensus projected that the rate unemployment rate would fall from 10.5% in April to 10.2% last month).

The Quarterly Inflation Report released by the Central Bank, in turn, pointed out that the probability of inflation exceeding the limits of the target tolerance range this year rose from 88% in the March estimate to 100%.

At 9:34 am (Brasília time), the Ibovespa futures for August was down 1.51%, at 99,585 points.

The dollar futures for July was up 0.77%, at R$5.228.

Future interest operates on a decline: DIF23, -0.01 pp, at 13.78%; DIF25, -0.04 pp to 12.86%; DIF27, -0.02 pp, at 12.74%; and DIF29, -0.02pp, at 12.86%.

The Brazilian index, like those of New York, continued with losses, despite the release of the PCE (consumer spending price index) in May in the US, the inflation used by the Fomc for monetary policy decisions, slightly below expectations. . Core inflation increased 0.3% in May on a monthly basis; Refinitiv’s projection was for a 0.4% advance. On an annual basis, the advance was 4.7%, compared to a projection of 4.8%. The full index was up 6.3% on an annual basis and 0.6% on a monthly basis.

The Dow Jones futures were down 1.20%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were down 1.42% and 1.66%, respectively.

The Dow and S&P 500 are on course for their worst three-month period since the first quarter of 2020, when Covid lockdowns sent stocks crashing. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has dropped more than 20% in the past three months, its worst stretch since 2008.

The Fed has taken aggressive steps to try to curb runaway inflation, which has hit a 40-year high, causing some Wall Street observers to worry about a possible recession.

Technical analysis by Pamela Semezatto, investment analyst and day trader specialist at Clear Corretora

Ibovespa

“Still consolidating, no buying strength and holding in the 100,000 resistance region. If the sale continues, the first target is in the region of 94,000. As it is still in widening formation, breakout of bottoms and tops may fail and we need a bullish signal for the reversal.”

Dollar

“The currency held on to the resistance of R$ 5,300 and yesterday’s candle showed good displacement in the sale, breaking the wedge line and closing below the exponential moving average of 9. If it continues the fall today, it may test support at R$ 5,100.”

