ICMS reduction stabilizes gasoline prices in June, says survey

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago

O average price of gasoline remained practically stable in June, at R$ 7.594 per liter, up 0.03% compared to May, according to a survey by the fleet management company ValeCard released this Wednesday (29).

According to the company’s Fleet Products manager, Marcelo Braga, the data already reflect the ICMS in the states.

“Even having effect only during the last four days of the month, the measure was responsible for generating a significant drop of 1.61% in this period, which resulted in an average monthly value practically stable”, he said in a note.


The biggest drops were registered in Piauí, where prices dropped 2%, in Goiás (-1.35%) and in the Federal District (-0.90%). Among the highest increases are those of Pernambuco (3.01%), Bahia (2.49%) and Amapá (1.95%).

ValeCard said that the reduction in ICMS has also impacted ethanol prices, which fell by an average of 6.88% in June.

The average price of a liter in June was R$ 4,927. According to ValeCard research, biofuel is more advantageous than gasoline in São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Goiás and Mato Grosso do Sul.

In São Paulo, the state with the largest production of ethanol in the country, the liter cost, on average, R$ 4,678, equivalent to 67% of the price of gasoline.

Pará had the highest price, R$ 6,703, corresponding to 86% of the average price of gasoline.

The biggest disadvantage of biofuel, however, was found in Rio Grande do Sul, where the average price, R$ 6.449 per liter, is equivalent to 92% of the average for gasoline.

The method used in the comparison, discounting factors such as individual autonomy of each vehicle, is that the value of a liter of ethanol must be less than 70% of the price of gasoline to be considered more competitive.

