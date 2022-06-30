‘If Putin were a woman, he wouldn’t have invaded Ukraine’: Boris Johnson’s comment on ‘toxic masculinity’

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if he had been a woman.

Johnson called the “crazy, sexist” invasion a “perfect example of toxic masculinity” and called for “more women in positions of power”.

Johnson’s comments came on the eve of a NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization, western military alliance) meeting in Madrid, Spain, where allies will discuss how to respond to future threats.

Johnson gave an interview to the German broadcaster ZDF after the summit of the G7 (of the richest nations in the world) in Germany.

