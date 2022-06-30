IGP-M is up 0.59% in June

Yadunandan Singh

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The General Market-Price Index (IGP-M) rose 0.59% in June after rising 0.52% in May, with greater retail pressure offsetting a weaker rise in wholesale, informed the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV) this Wednesday.

The result, however, was below the expectation in a Reuters poll of a high of 0.69%, and led the index to accumulate a 12-month advance of 10.7%.

The Broad Producer Price Index (IPA), which accounts for 60% of the general index and measures the change in wholesale prices, rose 0.30% in the month, up 0.45% in May.

“The main highlights of the IPA were: diesel oil (from 3.29% to 6.96%), in natura milk (from 7.47% to 4.40%) and automobiles (from 0.57% to 2.31 %)”, highlighted André Braz, coordinator of price indices.

On the other hand, the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which has a weight of 30% in the general index, started to rise 0.71% in June, from an advance of 0.35% in the previous month.

The main contribution to this result came from the Housing group, which left behind the fall of 2.57% in May and rose 0.65% in June. The highlight was the residential electricity tariff, whose rate changed from -13.71% in May to -0.34% in June.

The National Construction Cost Index (INCC) accelerated to 2.81% in the period, from 1.49% in May.

The IGP-M calculates producer, consumer and civil construction prices between the 21st of the previous month and the 20th of the reference month.

(By Camila Moreira)

