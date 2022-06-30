Iguazu Falls ranks 7th as the main attraction in the world

Iguaçu Falls was elected among the “Top Attractions in the World” by TripAdvisor’s “Travelers’ Choice 2022 – Best of the Best”, ranking seventh in the world. First place went to Sagrada Familia in Barcelona. The Iguaçu River falls were also ranked 1st in Latin America.
According to TripAdvisor, the survey takes into account the quality and quantity of traveler reviews and ratings for experiences, tours, activities and attractions over a 12-month period. “It’s the highest recognition given to establishments that are among the best of the best,” says the platform.
Among the highlights of visitors, leading assessments: immersion in nature through trails and walkways; the flight over the Falls with Helisul helicopters; accommodation in front of the goal at the Belmond Hotel das Cataratas; the adventure with the Macuco Safari boats; and the Porto Canoas Restaurant, in the Visitors’ Center, overlooking the waterfalls.
See the full list of the top 10 attractions in the world, according to TripAdvisor reviews:
- Sagrada Familia Church: Barcelona, Spain
- Colosseum: Rome, Italy
- Empire State Building: New York, United States
- Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
- Gallerie Degli Uffizi: Florence, Italy
- Plaza de España: Seville, Spain
- Iguazu Falls: Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil
- The Roman Baths: Bath, UK
- Garden of the Gods: Colorado Springs, Colorado (USA)
- Trevi Fountain: Rome, Italy
For more information and tickets for the falls, see here.