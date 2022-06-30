Iguazu Falls ranks 7th as the main attraction in the world

Iguaçu Falls was elected among the “Top Attractions in the World” by TripAdvisor’s “Travelers’ Choice 2022 – Best of the Best”, ranking seventh in the world. First place went to Sagrada Familia in Barcelona. The Iguaçu River falls were also ranked 1st in Latin America.







Photo: maykeloenning/ / Travel and Tourism

According to TripAdvisor, the survey takes into account the quality and quantity of traveler reviews and ratings for experiences, tours, activities and attractions over a 12-month period. “It’s the highest recognition given to establishments that are among the best of the best,” says the platform.

Among the highlights of visitors, leading assessments: immersion in nature through trails and walkways; the flight over the Falls with Helisul helicopters; accommodation in front of the goal at the Belmond Hotel das Cataratas; the adventure with the Macuco Safari boats; and the Porto Canoas Restaurant, in the Visitors’ Center, overlooking the waterfalls.

See the full list of the top 10 attractions in the world, according to TripAdvisor reviews:

Sagrada Familia Church: Barcelona, ​​Spain Colosseum: Rome, Italy Empire State Building: New York, United States Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Gallerie Degli Uffizi: Florence, Italy Plaza de España: Seville, Spain Iguazu Falls: Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil The Roman Baths: Bath, UK Garden of the Gods: Colorado Springs, Colorado (USA) Trevi Fountain: Rome, Italy

For more information and tickets for the falls, see here.