In a bikini, Maraísa shows off her body on the beach

The singer marisaof the pair with Maiara, raised the temperature of social networks by showing new bikini-only photos. This Wednesday, the 29th, she opened the photo album of a day at the beach and delighted her followers.

On Twitter, the muse shared photos in which she appeared sitting in the sea while enjoying the sunny day. In the pictures, she wore only a thin black bikini and showed her tummy.

Fans praised the photos of the brunette. “mermaid of my sea”, said one follower. “Work of art”, commented another.

Photos of Maraisa on the beach:

Maraisa’s scare in the bathroom

A few days ago, Maraísa said that the shower stall in the bathroom broke and one of the shards of glass ended up causing a small cut on her wrist. The artist is fine and thanked the fans who were at the hotel at the time of the incident for their understanding and did not disclose it on social media.

“On Saturday, I had a little scare. I would like to thank the description of the fans who did not leak the videos. I went to shower after the show and the shower stall blew on me,” she said.

And he added: “But it was just a scare, the fire department arrived very quickly, the doctors attended to me very quickly”. She also said: “I got a little cut here on my wrist”.