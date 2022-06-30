In addition to Yuri Alberto: see players in Russia and Ukraine who can be reinforcements in the Brasileirão | Brazilian series a

In Brazil, some teams have already taken the opportunity to negotiate with Russian and Ukrainian clubs. Inter, for example, has four players from the countries directly involved in the war: defender Vitão and midfielder Alan Patrick, both from Shakhtar, midfielder Carlos De Pena, from Dynamo Kiev, and striker Wanderson, from Krasnodar.

Flamengo reinforced itself with two athletes who were in Russia, defender Pablo (ex-Lokomotiv) and left-back Ayrton Lucas (ex-Spartak Moscow). Another example is Atlético-MG, which agreed to return defender Júnior Alonso just over two months after selling the Paraguayan to Krasnodar.

1 of 3 Brazilian and South American players who play in Russia and Ukraine — Photo: Infoesporte Brazilian and South American players who play in Russia and Ukraine — Photo: Infoesporte

Recently, São Paulo sounded out midfielder Claudinho, former teammate of Yuri Alberto at Zenit. The player, however, would not be interested in returning to Brazil, prioritizing his stay in Europe.

In addition to the former Bragantino athlete, the Saint Petersburg team has three other Brazilians: left-back Douglas Santos, midfielder Wendel and striker Malcom. Besides them, Colombian Wilmar Barriosa former midfielder for Boca Juniors, is another South American on the team.

Still in Russia, another five Brazilians are spread across the country’s clubs and could request contract suspension. Are they: defenders Bruno Fuchs (CSKA Moscow), Rodrigão (Sochi) and Lucas Fasson (Lokomotiv Moscow), right-back Fernando Constanza (Krylya Sovetov) and midfielder Kaio Pantaleão (Krasnodar).

Of these, Fasson has been in Europe for the shortest time. The player was traded by Athletico-PR at the beginning of June.

South American and Ukraine options

In addition to the aforementioned Barrios, 12 players from Brazil’s neighboring countries still have contracts in force with a Russian club. Dynamo Moscow has well-known names such as Paraguayan defender Balbuenaex-Corinthians, and the Varela and Laxalt sideswho competed in the last World Cup with the Uruguayan national team.

2 of 3 Balbuena in the days of Corinthians — Photo: Daniel Augusto Jr/Ag. Corinthians Balbuena in the days of Corinthians — Photo: Daniel Augusto Jr/Ag. Corinthians

CSKA has three foreign options in the squad. O Colombian midfielder Carrascal, ex-River Plate, signed permanently with the team from the Russian capital in May after a loan period. already the striker Adolfo Gaich, who played in the last Olympics for Argentina, has just returned on loan from Huesca, from Spain. In addition to the duo, the team has Jesús Medina, half Paraguayan.

In Ukraine, despite the many Brazilian players who left the country, some did not agree with other clubs. at Shakhtar, defender Marlon, right-back Dodô and left-back Ismaily are still available for possible negotiations. the sock Pedrinho is close to a deal with Atlético-MG.

3 of 3 Marlon Santos, defender of Shakhtar Donetsk — Photo: Disclosure/Shakhtar Marlon Santos, defender of Shakhtar Donetsk — Photo: Disclosure/Shakhtar

See the list of players under contract in Russia or Ukraine: