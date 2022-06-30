In ‘Beyond Illusion’, Fátima reveals to Heloísa: ‘Olívia is her daughter’ | come around

“I need to tell you something”, says Fátima, already crying.
“Is crying? Why?”, Heloísa will ask.
“Because you’re going to hate me, me and Benê.”
Olivia is the daughter who was torn from Heloísa’s arms at birth — Photo: Globo
Fátima will then begin by telling her that Olivia is not her blood daughter and that she was adopted. She will reveal the story that Benê (Claudio Jaborandy) told her and, later, the one she recently discovered through Leonidas.
“Benê came home with the baby in his arms, saying that a girl had given him up on the road. A few days ago, with the help of Leonidas, I discovered that the story was quite different.”
Heloísa will come to her senses and, apprehensively, will understand what Fátima is trying to tell her…
“For God’s sake, what are you trying to tell me? Is that what I’m thinking?”
Fátima will burst into tears, take the other foot of the shoe and give it to Heloísa.
“Olivia is your daughter.”
Heloísa breaks down in tears when she finds out that Olivia is her daughter in ‘Além da Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
Heloísa will be in shock. My God! And now? Will the two tell Olivia the truth? Don’t miss the next chapters of your 6 o’clock soap opera!
30 June
Thursday
David loses Isadora. Ambrose confirms Ursula’s pregnancy to Eugênio. Úrsula hides Fatima’s fake document at Eugênio’s house. Eugênio vents to Violeta. Davi disguises himself and finds the Fatima document at Eugênio’s house. Joaquim despairs when he learns of a policeman visiting his godfather’s house. Leonidas tells Violeta that she is leaving the farm. Fátima reveals the truth about Olivia to Heloísa. David gives Joaquim an ultimatum.
Remember when Fátima discovered that Heloísa is Olivia’s mother:
Leonidas reveals to Fátima that Heloísa is Olivia’s biological mother
