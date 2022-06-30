In ‘Pantanal’, Bruaca will threaten Tenório: ‘The piranhas were going to have a nice feast’ | come around

Soon after Marcelo’s arrival, Bruaca will be very angry and will have a serious conversation with her husband.

“Marcelo came in front, I opened the door, and then comes the second one… The third one… When I realize it, the other one will be here… Samba in my face!”, she says.

Tenóri will deny that Zuleica (Aline Borges) has a chance of coming to live there, but will insist with Bruaca’s provocation.

“What would you do if I brought her?” he will ask.

“Me?! Nothing! But the piranhas won’t have a nice feast to feast on!”, threatens Bruaca.

Zefa, who listens to the entire conversation, will tell the housewife to take it easy on Marcelo, as he is not to blame and seems to be a good person.

“See that?”, agrees Tenório.

“Yeah… You might be right, Zefa. He might even be a good person… His father sucks!”, ended Bruaca, leaving the kitchen.

