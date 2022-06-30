In ‘Pantanal’, Bruaca will threaten Tenório: ‘The piranhas were going to have a nice feast’ | come around

Soon after Marcelo’s arrival, Bruaca will be very angry and will have a serious conversation with her husband.

“Marcelo came in front, I opened the door, and then comes the second one… The third one… When I realize it, the other one will be here… Samba in my face!”, she says.

Tenóri will deny that Zuleica (Aline Borges) has a chance of coming to live there, but will insist with Bruaca’s provocation.

“What would you do if I brought her?” he will ask.

“Me?! Nothing! But the piranhas won’t have a nice feast to feast on!”, threatens Bruaca.

Tenório (Murilo Benício) takes Marcelo (Lucas Leto) to the farm — Photo: TV Globo

Zefa, who listens to the entire conversation, will tell the housewife to take it easy on Marcelo, as he is not to blame and seems to be a good person.

“See that?”, agrees Tenório.

“Yeah… You might be right, Zefa. He might even be a good person… His father sucks!”, ended Bruaca, leaving the kitchen.

