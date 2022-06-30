In search of its own stadium, Flamengo has high performance and top scorer in the new Maracanã | statistical spy

With a meeting scheduled at City Hall for this Thursday to discuss the project of its own stadium, Flamengo may have its years numbered with Maracanã being its main home. Since the stadium’s reopening in 2013, after renovations for the World Cup, the “new” Maracanã has played host to 264 Flamengo games so far.
Data from the Espião Estatístico team shows that the red-black team has had a high performance since the stadium was reopened: 70.3%, with 168 wins, 53 draws and 43 losses. There are 494 goals scored and 227 goals conceded.
Flamengo enjoys 70.3% in the new Maracanã — Photo: André Durão / ge
Regarding the artillery of the stadium after the renovation, gabigol is the leader fired in the question, with 65 goals. then appear Bruno Henriquealso from Fla, with 49, and Fredfrom Fluminense, with 44. Of the ten top scorers of the new Maracanã, six are in the current red-black squad. Check the list below:
Top-10 top scorers of the new Maracanã
|Athlete
|number of goals
|1st – Gabriel
|65
|2nd – Bruno Henrique
|49
|3rd – Fred
|44
|4th – Peter
|36
|5th – Arrascaeta
|25
|6th – Henrique Dourado
|23
|7th – Baby
|21
|8th – Hernane
|20
|8th – Vitinho
|20
|10th – Everton Ribeiro
|19
Bruno Henrique, Gabigol and Everton Ribeiro are in the top-10 of the artillery of the new Maracanã — Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo
Use in the main duels
The Statistical Spy also separated some of Flamengo’s main duels at Maracanã. Against teams with at least five matches, Rubro-Negro has 100% success against Cabofriense, Chapecoense and Bahia. The only one with more victories in the confrontation against Fla is Sao Paulo. See the ranking below:
Ranking with the best results in the new Maracanã
|Team
|Games
|wins
|draws
|defeats
|utilization
|Cabofriense
|6
|6
|0
|0
|100.0
|Chapecoense
|5
|5
|0
|0
|100.0
|Bahia
|5
|5
|0
|0
|100.0
|Round Round
|6
|5
|1
|0
|88.9
|Goiás
|6
|5
|1
|0
|88.9
|coritiba
|5
|4
|1
|0
|86.7
|cruise
|7
|5
|two
|1
|81.0
|Corinthians
|10
|7
|two
|1
|76.7
|International
|8
|6
|0
|two
|75.0
|cruise
|8
|5
|two
|1
|70.8
|Guild
|9
|6
|1
|two
|70.4
|Atletico-PR
|11
|7
|1
|3
|66.7
|Atlético-MG
|8
|5
|1
|two
|66.7
|saints
|8
|5
|1
|two
|66.7
|Botafogo
|15
|8
|4
|3
|62.2
|palm trees
|6
|3
|two
|1
|61.1
|Fluminense
|35
|15
|9
|11
|51.4
|Vasco
|22
|7
|11
|4
|48.5
|Sao Paulo
|8
|3
|1
|4
|41.7
Against the main rivals from Rio de Janeiro, Flamengo also has a favorable performance since the renovation of the stadium. There were 72 games, with 30 wins, 24 draws and 18 losses – a 52.7% success rate. Rubro-Negro takes advantage against Botafogo, Fluminense and Vasco:
15 games
8 wins
4 draws
3 losses
35 games
15 wins
9 draws
11 losses
22 games
7 wins
11 draws
4 losses
The matter about a new stadium gained strength this week after the Civil House’s action that determined the holding of the match between Vasco and Sport at Maracanã. At first, Cruz-Maltino’s request had been rejected because of the planning for the stadium’s lawn. The fine in case of non-compliance with the court order is R$ 2 million.
The work on the new stadium would be carried out with the participation of investors. In other administrations of the red-black club, several lands have already been analyzed. The preferred location is now in the Olympic Park region, in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio.
The Olympic Park area is the main place studied by Flamengo for the construction of its own stadium — Photo: Publicity/Rio City Hall
With embezzlement due to Covid-19, Flamengo returns to the field this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, against Tolima for the first leg of the round of 16, at Manuel Murillo Toro stadium, in Colombia. The red-black team will also not be able to count on Dorival Júnior, suspended by the Conmebol Disciplinary Commission for attitudes while he was still in charge of Ceará.