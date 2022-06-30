In search of its own stadium, Flamengo has high performance and top scorer in the new Maracanã | statistical spy

With a meeting scheduled at City Hall for this Thursday to discuss the project of its own stadium, Flamengo may have its years numbered with Maracanã being its main home. Since the stadium’s reopening in 2013, after renovations for the World Cup, the “new” Maracanã has played host to 264 Flamengo games so far.

Data from the Espião Estatístico team shows that the red-black team has had a high performance since the stadium was reopened: 70.3%, with 168 wins, 53 draws and 43 losses. There are 494 goals scored and 227 goals conceded.

Regarding the artillery of the stadium after the renovation, gabigol is the leader fired in the question, with 65 goals. then appear Bruno Henriquealso from Fla, with 49, and Fredfrom Fluminense, with 44. Of the ten top scorers of the new Maracanã, six are in the current red-black squad. Check the list below:

Top-10 top scorers of the new Maracanã Athlete number of goals 1st – Gabriel 65 2nd – Bruno Henrique 49 3rd – Fred 44 4th – Peter 36 5th – Arrascaeta 25 6th – Henrique Dourado 23 7th – Baby 21 8th – Hernane 20 8th – Vitinho 20 10th – Everton Ribeiro 19

Use in the main duels

The Statistical Spy also separated some of Flamengo’s main duels at Maracanã. Against teams with at least five matches, Rubro-Negro has 100% success against Cabofriense, Chapecoense and Bahia. The only one with more victories in the confrontation against Fla is Sao Paulo. See the ranking below:

Ranking with the best results in the new Maracanã Team Games wins draws defeats utilization Cabofriense 6 6 0 0 100.0 Chapecoense 5 5 0 0 100.0 Bahia 5 5 0 0 100.0 Round Round 6 5 1 0 88.9 Goiás 6 5 1 0 88.9 coritiba 5 4 1 0 86.7 cruise 7 5 two 1 81.0 Corinthians 10 7 two 1 76.7 International 8 6 0 two 75.0 cruise 8 5 two 1 70.8 Guild 9 6 1 two 70.4 Atletico-PR 11 7 1 3 66.7 Atlético-MG 8 5 1 two 66.7 saints 8 5 1 two 66.7 Botafogo 15 8 4 3 62.2 palm trees 6 3 two 1 61.1 Fluminense 35 15 9 11 51.4 Vasco 22 7 11 4 48.5 Sao Paulo 8 3 1 4 41.7

Against the main rivals from Rio de Janeiro, Flamengo also has a favorable performance since the renovation of the stadium. There were 72 games, with 30 wins, 24 draws and 18 losses – a 52.7% success rate. Rubro-Negro takes advantage against Botafogo, Fluminense and Vasco:

The matter about a new stadium gained strength this week after the Civil House’s action that determined the holding of the match between Vasco and Sport at Maracanã. At first, Cruz-Maltino’s request had been rejected because of the planning for the stadium’s lawn. The fine in case of non-compliance with the court order is R$ 2 million.

The work on the new stadium would be carried out with the participation of investors. In other administrations of the red-black club, several lands have already been analyzed. The preferred location is now in the Olympic Park region, in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio.

