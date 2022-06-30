In the biggest energy transmission auction in 4 years, where to invest?

The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) is holding this Thursday (30) the largest auction of transmission projects since 2018. Among the companies that may participate are Taesa (TAEE11), Companhia de Transmissão de Energia Elétrica Paulista ( Isa Cteep – TRPL4), and Alupar (ALUP11).

In a consortium, Energisa (ENGI11), Neoenergia (NEOE3), Cemig (CMIG4), Energias do Brasil (ENBR3) and Equatorial (EQTL3) will bid, in addition to Engie (EGIE3) and Copel (CPLE6), which also announced participation in a consortium. Which one is worth investing in?

The auction will have 13 lots of power transmission lines. The companies that obtain the concession will be responsible for building, operating and maintaining the lines, which have a total length of 5,425 kilometers and a capacity of 6,180 mega-volt-amperes (MVA).

The auction will take place at 10 am at the B3 headquarters in São Paulo. The winning companies will have terms of 42 to 60 months to start the commercial operation of the transmission lines. Aneel predicts that the concession contracts will generate R$ 15.3 billion in investments, generating 31,697 direct jobs.

Which one to buy?

For the analysis house Eleven, the best bets are on Alupar, which has the potential for appreciation to reach R$ 34 (the current price is R$ 25.51) and Isa Cteep, which can exceed R$ 23, 05 for R$31. Overall, the only stock that Eleven recommends selling is Taesa.

That’s because Taesa would be the most affected if it were left with a specific lot, which needs greater investment (approximately R$ 4.9 billion). Eleven made a projection of the debts of all the power transmission companies if they took this lot.

Taesa could reach the end of the investment cycle (2027) with a ratio of net debt versus earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) of 4.4 times, while Alupar would be at 3.8 times, and ISA CTEEP would be in a more comfortable situation, at 2.5 times.

Who distributes the most dividends?

In the same sector, but without participating in the auction, another company draws attention: CPFL Energia. In a report published yesterday (29), the American bank Goldman Sachs recommends buying the stock, with a target price of R$37 (it was R$41 previously and is now worth R$31).

Even with lower earnings expectations, CPFL, according to the bank, “offers a sustainable dividend yield of around 14 percent.” The company is attractive, says GS, because it combines, among other factors, premium distribution concession areas with low indebtedness, as well as a strong history of dividend distribution.