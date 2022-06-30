Income Tax Refund starts today: who receives it?

The day for payment of another batch of income tax refund has arrived. See who receives in June!

The Internal Revenue Service pays, this Thursday (30), the second batch of refund of the 2022 Income Tax. It is expected to pay R$ 6.3 billion to 4.25 million taxpayers. Of this amount, R$ 2.7 billion will be paid to taxpayers with legal priority.

Taxpayers with legal priority are those over 60, people with a physical, mental or serious illness or whose main source of income is teaching. 2.76 million non-priority taxpayers were also covered, who submitted the declaration by March 19, 2022.

Income Tax Refund Inquiry

If you are in doubt whether or not you will receive the tax refund on this second batch, you can find out very easily. To find out if your payment will be made today, you can access the Meu Imposto de Renda website and, in the list of services, click on “Consult the Refund”.

If you prefer, you can make the simple query, just access this link and inform the CPF, year of declaration (2022) and date of birth.

Income Tax Refund payment schedule

This year, the IRS separated the refund payments into five different batches. If you were not included in this month, you may receive a refund in July. Check the debit dates:

Batch Payday 1st 05/31 2nd 06/30 3rd 07/29 4th 08/31 5th 09/30 Source: Federal Revenue

Where do I get my income tax refund?

Payment of the refund is made directly to the bank account informed in the IR declaration process, through the agency and account or via Pix. According to the General Revenue, if the credit is not carried out, due to some problem, the amounts will be available for redemption for up to one year at Banco do Brasil.

In addition, according to Income Tax rules, the amount of the refund is adjusted by 1% based on the Selic Rate. Currently, the basic interest rate is 13.25% per year.

