Income Tax: Revenue pays refund batch – 06/30/2022 – Market

This Thursday (30th), the Federal Revenue deposits BRL 6.3 billion for 4.3 billion taxpayers who entered the second batch of 2022 Income Tax refunds. This batch will be paid with a correction of 1% based on at Selic (basic interest rate).

The money falls into the account informed by the taxpayer when declaring the IR. It is also possible to receive by Pix, if you have chosen this option. If, for some reason, the credit is not made, the amounts will be available for up to one year at Banco do Brasil, but it is necessary to request them.

The citizen will need to reschedule the credit on the website https://www.bb.com.br/irpf or by telephone, calling the BB Relationship Center through the telephone numbers 4004-0001 (capital), 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800-7290088 (special telephone exclusively for the hearing impaired).

The taxpayer who submitted the declaration until March 18th receives in this batch. Payment will also be made to citizens who have priority in receiving. Of the total, R$ 2.7 billion are for taxpayers with legal priority, with 87,401 elderly people over 80 years old, 675,495 between 60 and 79 years old, 48,913 taxpayers with some physical or mental disability or serious illness and 661,831 taxpayers whose main source of income be the teacher.

There were also 2,776,808 non-priority items that delivered the declaration by March 18th. Citizens with legal priority who corrected pending issues and left the fine mesh also receive in this lot.

SEE HOW TO MAKE THE CONSULTATION:

To find out if you will receive it, you need to consult the Revenue website, at My Income Tax. It is necessary to inform the CPF number, the date of birth and the data requested on the screen. For this simpler query, the system does not inform the amount of the refund.

It is possible to consult the status of your statement through the e-CAC, which is the Federal Revenue Service’s Virtual Service Center. The consultation provides information about the total amount to be paid, the credit bank and the correction, among others.

Access the e-CAC Portal and go to “Entrar com gov.br” On the next page, enter your CPF and click “Continue” Then enter the password and go to “Login” In “Featured Services”, go to “My Income Tax (Dirpf Statement)”

WHAT YOU CAN SEE IN THE E-CAC:

In the extract, the taxpayer can also consult:

The status of the declaration, including whether there are pending processing, which indicates a fine mesh

If the refund has already been forwarded for payment, that is, when entering a refund batch, you will be able to see the updated amount, the credit date and the institution where the amount will be deposited

If the taxpayer has debts, it is possible to consult them and authorize the ex officio offsetting using the refund balance

If the tax to be refunded has been used for ex officio clearing, you can consult the statement of the offset carried out

The Revenue informs that it also makes available the application for tablet and cell phone in which it is possible to directly consult the release of the refund, in addition to the registration status of a CPF registration, for example.

SEE THE 2022 IR REFUND PAYMENT CALENDAR

Batch Pay day

1st Already paid

2nd paid this Thursday (30)

3rd July 29

4th August, 31

5th September 30th







How will the correction of the five IR batches be

The next lots of Income Tax will also be corrected by the Selic, as determined by legislation, but the percentages have not yet been informed. In all, five IR lots are released each year. Interest paid increases for those who declared in the last few days.

The Selic rate rose to 13.25% per year on June 15, following a decision by the Central Bank’s Copom (Monetary Policy Committee). The collegiate signaled that the interest rate increase will extend until the next meeting, in August, when it foresees a new high, which can be 0.5 percentage point or 0.25 percentage point.