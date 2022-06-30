Infinix demonstrates its new 180W fast charging system – All in Technology

Focused on gaining space in the mobile market, smartphone maker Infinix is ​​testing new technologies to implement in its next releases. For example, the company in 2021 demonstrated a concept smartphone with support for 160W super fast charging. And now, the manufacturer has just taken another step in that direction.

According to a video shared by the company’s CEO (Benjamin Jiang), a concept smartphone unveiled the new “Thnder Charge” charging system. With an incredible speed of 180W, it promises to be even more impressive than the charging available on other smartphones today.

See too:

Unfortunately, the company did not report the total charging time for its new 180W tech. For those who don’t remember, the previous 160W technology fully charged a 4,000mAh battery in 10 minutes. However, Infinix has yet to release any retail products with this technology.

Infinix Note 12 VIP has 120W

Infinix may not have released a smartphone with 160W or 180W charging yet, but it has launched the 120W Note 12 VIP. According to tests, this charger is capable of filling the model’s battery from 0% to 100% in 17 minutes.

With other impressive features, the Infinix Note 12 VIP still features a 6.7″ FHD+ AMOLED panel that supports 120 Hz refresh rate. In addition, it has a 108MP main camera and a beautiful finish!