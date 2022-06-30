Influencer says he was humiliated at an event

The influencer from Maranhão Francisco Garcia criticized São João da Thay, an event of the also influencer Thaynara OG.

“I’ve been working with the internet for 12 years and I’ve never felt so humiliated to participate in an event like São João da Thay. wrote in Instagram Stories.

Francisco said he was invited by Thaynara, who sent him a direct message and even asked him to send an audio confirming his presence. Upon arriving in São Luís, however, he was not invited to the dinner that preceded the party.

“Then my followers asked me ‘Francisco, why didn’t you go to the guests’ dinner?’ […] and I said ‘we weren’t invited by her production'”, he said in videos on Instagram.

Francisco reports that Marcela, one of the party’s producers, came to him “very upset” to ask him why he was badmouthing the event.

“You know what she said in front of my mom and the followers we were attending? ‘I didn’t invite you to dinner because dinner wasn’t for you, if I call you, I have to call all the other people who are from Maranhão and I have to feed 500 people'”

“At the time, I wanted to leave the humiliation she did, to speak like that. Do you mean that the event is only for those who are from out of state?”, asked the influencer.

Once again, he stressed that the problem was not with Thaynara. “On the contrary, she treated us very well, but very poorly advised.”

He also claimed that the space reserved for artists from Maranhão was different from the space reserved for artists from other states.

São João da Thay: Francisco Garcia claimed that the space reserved for artists from Maranhão was different from the space reserved for artists from other states Image: Playback/Instagram

Francisco thanked him for the invitation and sent a message to his fellow countryman: “May the next time you put more competent and more humanized people, that there won’t be so much difference. I saw several artists from Maranhão with a huge difference in treatment of artists who came from abroad. “.