Instagram instability today? App crashes for the third day | Social networks

Instagram is buggy and has problems this Wednesday (29), a day after users indicated a failure in the app’s Stories camera. In addition to this issue, there are reports of people who are unable to view posts in the news feed and publish new content. On Downdetector, the first notifications about the problem appeared at 04:40, but users claim that the crashes started around 18:00 yesterday. The site recorded a peak of 108 notifications at 08:10 (Brasilia time).

Facebook and Instagram Expand Monetization; see ways to make money

Data from Google Trends, a tool that monitors searches in the search engine, shows that terms such as “my Instagram doesn’t want to take a picture”, “Instagram crashed today” and “Instagram bug” fluctuated throughout the day. O TechTudo contacted the Instagram team, which did not send a statement until the publication of this article. The content will be updated as soon as we receive a response.

1 out of 1 Instagram has flaws for the third day in a row — Photo: Unsplash Instagram has flaws for the third day in a row — Photo: Unsplash

How to unlock my Instagram account? Ask questions on the TechTudo Forum

In the comments section of Downdetector, users point out several issues. “Can’t post Reels, no photo since yesterday at 6pm,” one person posted. “Instagram doesn’t work: Stories, feed, chat… I haven’t seen any posts in the feed since last night”, commented another. There are also netizens who claim that the application screen is white and that Direct is unstable.

As usual, users turned to Twitter to complain about the problem. On the microblog, there are reports of people who reinstalled the application to try to fix the failures and were unsuccessful, as well as those who believed it was a connection problem until discovering that it was a general failure.

Instagram crashes for the third day in a row

This is the third day in a row that Instagram has faced instability. Last Monday, users who temporarily deactivated their accounts and tried to reactivate their profile found it difficult to do so. Yesterday, in turn, the app had problems in Stories: it was not possible to take photos or record videos with the app’s camera, only import content from the gallery.

*Subject under development. The text will be updated.

See too: how does instagram work? understand the algorithm