Inter agrees on loan from Galhardo to Fortaleza, which announces reinforcement until December | football

What was a trend was confirmed. Thiago Galhardo will not return to Inter. The attacking midfielder has already been officially announced by Fortaleza, weeks after posing with the president of Ceará. The parties made the agreement this Wednesday and the officialization remains. The gaucho club will maintain a percentage of the 32-year-old player of approximately 30%. Galhardo has already signed a pre-contract with Leão to extend the relationship from 2023.
+ Strengthening of Fortaleza, Galhardo posed with the president of Ceará this month
Galhardo’s departure was something that took place in the corridors of Beira-Rio. It was not in the board’s plans to repatriate him. In the locker room, the attacking midfielder suffered restrictions that complicated his return. The summit, which understood the exit as fundamental, sought a new destination.
Thiago Galhardo has a contract with Inter until the end of the year — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Disclosure, Inter
On Tuesday, Galhardo spoke about the future at an award show in Rio de Janeiro. Asked about returning to Inter, he admitted that he did not intend and had the desire to go abroad. However, as an employee, he would carry out what was determined.
– I don’t want to go back, no, but everything indicates that I do. I have a contract with Inter. It’s not a wish, but on the other hand, this time away made me miss my kids. I didn’t see them. That’s what makes me come back,” he declared.
In his first spell, Galhardo played 82 matches, with 34 goals and 11 assists for Inter. In the period assigned to Celta, the numbers were more modest. In 34 games, he scored twice and gave his teammates two passes to score.
Galhardo’s contract with Inter ran until December 31. On July 1, he could sign pre-contract with any team to leave Beira-Rio free of charge on January 1, 2023.
+ Watch: all about Inter on ge and on TV