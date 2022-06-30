Investments exceed redemptions at Treasury Direct

Sales of federal public securities through Treasury Direct reached R$ 3.9 billion in May this year. Know more!

Sales of federal public securities through Treasury Direct reached R$ 3.9 billion in May this year. In the same period, R$ 2.14 billion were redeemed. Therefore, net issuance, that is, the balance between issued papers minus redeemed securities, totaled R$ 1.76 billion.

Furthermore, investments in the maximum amount of R$ 1 thousand corresponded to 59.99% of the total monthly investment operations. However, the average value per operation was R$ 6,510.26.

Selic

The group indexed to the Selic (Treasury Selic) was the most demanded by investors and the share in sales reached 56.5%. Inflation-indexed securities (Treasury IPCA+ and Treasury IPCA+ with Semiannual Interest) accounted for 32.7% of the total and fixed-rate securities, 10.9%.

Approximately R$2.05 billion was repurchased in securities redeemed by the National Treasury at the same market prices on the transaction date. In addition, the amount corresponding to approximately R$92.4 million was related to the maturity date, from which the investor receives the full amount of the profitability determined at the time of purchase.

Deadline

In terms of maturity, the largest share of sales was from securities maturing between 1 and 5 years, which reached 79.99% of the total. Investments in securities maturing in more than ten years corresponded to 17.94%. Securities maturing in five to ten years represented 2.06% of the total.

investors

According to the National Treasury balance sheet released last Monday (27), in May, 600,120 investment operations were carried out in Treasury Direct securities.

Furthermore, the total number of investors with some balance in investments in the federal public securities sales program reached the mark of 1.974 million people.

The total number of registrations increased with the entry of another 561,060 people, reaching 18,953 million investors, a number 72.39% higher than in May 2021.

The complete balance sheet can be consulted on the Treasury Direct website.

