IPI may come to an end after government decision

Last Tuesday (28), the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, reiterated that the government wants to end the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI), a tax that, according to Guedes, “deindustrialized” Brazil. “We are going to continue reducing, going to zero”, said Guedes during a lecture at the Telebrasil 2022 Panel. “The IPI is regressive, it deindustrializes Brazil”, he continued.

According to Guedes, the “noise” on the international scene will be “deafening”, referring to the economic crisis. “We’re going to see high inflation in the US and Europe and there could be a recession.”

Again, the minister defended that, in turn, Brazil is going through a different movement from these countries. “You have to think that the Brazilian economy is a huge body, it is one of the most closed economies in the world”, said Guedes, claiming that the increase in productivity “is the most important thing” to increase wages and employment.

Guedes also stated that the economy should grow by 1.7% next year. However, the minister’s estimate contradicts financial market forecasts, which point to a drop in GDP in 2023 and even recession.

IPI

The Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI) is levied on products from the national industry or on imports of foreign products for customs clearance.

There is variation in the rates charged in the IPI, according to the product. This variation makes it possible for products to have a zero rate, that is, they are not taxed, or have slightly higher rates depending on the essentiality of the product.

Currently, there are 4 categories of businesses that need to pay IPI:

Importer or others, equivalent to him by law;

Industrial or others, equivalent to it by law;

Bidder of abandoned or seized products, taken to auction;

Trader of products subject to tax.

Thus, although the IPI is levied on industrialized products, it is not just the industry that pays this tax. Businesses with industrialized products are also subject to IPI.

Image: A.RICARDO / Shutterstock.com