IRS starts paying 2nd batch this Thursday

About 4.25 million taxpayers will receive from the Federal Revenue this Thursday (30) the payment of the 2022 Income Tax Refund (for the year 2021). On the same day, consultations on the so-called residual lots from previous years of taxpayers who fell into the fine mesh but later managed to correct the deficiencies in the declaration will also be released.

For this lot, the payment of R$ 6.3 billion is foreseen, of which R$ 2.7 billion will be paid to taxpayers with legal priority, that is, elderly people over 80 years old, taxpayers between 60 and 79 years old, taxpayers with any physical or mental disability or serious illness and taxpayers whose main source of income is teaching. Non-priority taxpayers who delivered the declaration by 03/19/2022 will also be covered.

Payment of the refund will be made directly to the bank account that the taxpayer informed in the Income Tax Return. If the credit is not carried out (for example, the informed account was deactivated), the amounts will be available for redemption for up to 1 year at Banco do Brasil. In this case, the taxpayer must reschedule the credit of the amounts through the BB Portal or by calling the BB Relationship Center through the telephone numbers 4004-0001 (capital cities), 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800-729-0088 (phone special for the hearing impaired).

Income Tax Consultation

Inquiries about the 2022 Income Tax Refund should be made on the Internal Revenue Service’s website or through the Internal Revenue Service application.

When carrying out the consultation, the taxpayer will be able to verify if there are pending issues that prevent the payment of the refund. To find out if it is in the fine mesh, taxpayers can also access the Income Tax “statement” on the Federal Revenue website at the so-called e-CAC (Virtual Service Center).

After the taxpayer corrects the declaration, the Income Tax refund will be released or after the taxpayer presents proof that his declaration is correct. To access the income tax statement, the taxpayer must use the access code generated on the Federal Revenue’s page, or a digital certificate issued by an authorized authority.

Refund batch dates

may 31st

June 30

July 29

August, 31

September 30th

