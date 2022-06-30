Is Anitta really famous outside Brazil?

When Anitta took the stage at Rock in Rio Lisboa in 2018 dressed in Carmen Miranda’s costumes, she was taking her first steps towards an international career. Four years later, the Brazilian launched partnerships with artists from different countries and an album focused on the international market, “Versions of Me”.

After this effort to consolidate abroad, how much is Anitta recognized, in fact, in foreign lands? The latest events and figures indicate that it is.

In April, the 29-year-old Brazilian performed at Coachella, the main pop festival in the United States. Now, she tours her first tour in Europe, where she has significant relevance in some countries. This month, she has performed for 50,000 people in France, where she won a diamond certificate, and for 80,000 in Portugal at Rock in Rio Lisboa. Ireland and Denmark were other countries that welcomed her with open arms.

The Lusitanian version of the Rio festival only sold out in one day: Anitta’s. Last Sunday, in addition to the Brazilian, Jason Derulo and headliner Post Malone also took the stage.

Unlike the day before, fans flocked to the festival grid early in the day. By 4pm, much of the space ahead was already occupied. Most were Anitta fans, as it turned out splash on site.

In a chat with these fans, they explained why they are in love with the artist from Rio.

Sisters Maria João Pinto, 24, and Bárbara Pinto, 15, went to the festival together and highlighted that Anitta sums up the vibe of Brazilian music, as well as singing in Portuguese, which would bring fans closer to Portugal.

Sisters Bárbara Pinto, 15, and Maria João Pinto, 24, went to Anitta’s show together Image: Filipe Pavão/UOL

“Anitta is successful everywhere, as well as Brazilian music. She is the basis of this Brazilian music for us”, said Bárbara.

“We’ve been fans of Anitta since she sang ‘Show das Poderosas'”, added Maria João, referring to the song that made Anitta pop in Brazil in 2013 and travel to Portugal for the first time in 2014.

The young Marinela, 22, who left Porto, in the north of Portugal, to attend the festival wore colorful makeup inspired by the Brazilian. “She’s powerful.”

Marinela, 22, wore makeup inspired by Anitta Image: Filipe Pavão/UOL

Fred Daniel, 31, left the city of Seixas, a district of about 2,000 inhabitants that lies on Portugal’s northern border with Spain. He had made a journey of more than six hours to reach the concert venue the night before, at 1:30 am, eight hours before the performance.

“I came to see Anitta and Jason Derulo. But the focus is Anitta. I brought her a letter. Anitta got me out of bad times in 2017. Her songs saved my life,” he said.

Fred Daniel, 31, arrived eight hours after the show to be on the grid. Image: Filipe Pavão/UOL

Anitta is also treated with relevance by the Portuguese press. Before taking the festival stage, she attended to more than 20 journalists, including Brazilians and Portuguese, and had a press conference shown live by SIC Radical, the TV channel of the largest broadcaster in the country.

In addition, according to SIC data, the funkeira show was the most watched of the entire festival, with more than 325,000 viewers. Post Malone (185k) and Jason Derulo (180k) appear in the sequel. Ivete Sangalo, who sang on the first weekend of the attraction, had 103,000 viewers on TV.

Outside the festival, the success of the Brazilian artist is evident in the streets, bars and clubs of the city. It is common to find, in particular, teenagers and young people listening to songs like “Vai, Malandra”, “Envolver” and the remix of “Dançarina” with DJ Pedro Sampaio.

After Portugal, Anitta continues with her tour of Europe, where she will visit countries such as France, Italy, Holland, Switzerland and Sweden,

Do gaffes affect popularity?

Almost everything Anitta does goes viral on the networks, especially the gaffes. During the Rock in Rio Lisboa concert, she broke a fan’s glasses and took a fan’s Spanish flag to take to the stage. The Portuguese did not approve, criticized the attitude and thought that she might not know the flag of the country in which she sang.

Recorded on video, the images went viral on social media in Portugal and Spain. But, according to Anitta, in her Instagram Stories, she was not confused and intentionally took the flag.

“I know the flag I took is from Spain, ok? I just wanted to show my love for Spain too”, he said. “I’m not crazy and (no) I thought it was the flag of Portugal! But I didn’t have the flag of Portugal”, she said.