Is it possible to be pregnant, continue menstruating and not have symptoms? Understand – 06/29/2022

Is it possible to be pregnant and only find out at the moment of delivery? Is it possible to be pregnant and not have symptoms? Continue menstruating during pregnancy?

Menstruation is not possible, but bleeding can occur that confuses people, but it is not possible to consider it as menstruation, as menstruation bleeding occurs when the inner layer of the uterus comes out during the ovulatory cycle.

For those who have short or irregular cycles, it is possible that the embryo implantation bleeding at the beginning of pregnancy brings some confusion and, depending on the location of the placenta, for example, other small bleedings continue to occur during pregnancy, but they do not usually have the same amount and duration like menstruation.

Another cause of bleeding in early pregnancy can be the abnormal development of the membranes that evolve to form the placenta, changes in this area can lead to bleeding in early pregnancy.

Among the initial symptoms of pregnancy, it is possible to observe menstrual delay, tiredness, breast pain, increased trips to the bathroom, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, excessive salivation, change in appetite, drowsiness, increased breast volume, increased nipple sensitivity. and, after 18 to 20 weeks, it is possible to begin to perceive movements of the fetus.

The intensity and presence of these initial symptoms is totally variable, some people will not have any of them, without this meaning that something is wrong, which may allow some people not to make the diagnosis of pregnancy early on.

And for those who are in doubt, as an option for the diagnosis of pregnancy, it is possible to perform a beta HCG test in the blood: positive between 8 to 11 days after conception; beta HCG test in urine: depends on the level of hormone needed which usually varies with each test, but among the most common, it is possible to diagnose pregnancy with 5 days of menstrual delay.

And on ultrasound, initially the gestational sac can be visualized by transvaginal examination at 4 to 5 weeks of gestation, then at 6 gestational weeks it is possible to see the embryo and then hear its beats, thus confirming the gestation and its evolution.

But is it possible to get pregnant and not have symptoms or not notice that pregnancy is taking place? Yes, but it’s not something common, but it makes sense when we understand that pregnancy is not a disease and some changes in the beginning of pregnancy can be so subtle as to not cause discomfort.

Knowing the menstrual cycle well, having information about it written down is beneficial at all stages of life, as this observation is one of the issues that make a difference in moments of doubt.

Did you like this text?