Is new car expensive? 5 great used options for the price of Mobi zero km – 06/30/2022

Since the beginning of the Real plan, prices for new cars have never gone up as much as in the last two years. In fact, as the reader well knows, practically everything went up a lot in the same period. Unfortunately, the salary of Brazilians cannot even closely follow these increases.

Those who two years ago were able to buy the cheapest new cars in cash today would have to resort to financing to complement the purchase price and take the same vehicle.

To make it clearer to understand, just use the Fiat Mobi as an example. The Like version, its simplest, currently varies between R$63,400 and R$65,400, depending on the state in which the purchase is made. This same vehicle, but in the year 2020, cost R$ 43,700. We are talking about increases between 45% and 50% in a short period, something scary.

It’s no use arguing that the current Mobi is more complete because, of relevance, only the important stability and traction controls were added, items that are far from justifying this disparity in values.

Following this example above, I thought about the situation of someone with around R$ 50 thousand available to buy a car. In the very near past, this person would acquire a new vehicle and still have a good amount of money left over, and today he would have to finance a good part.

I made some simulations, considering the financed amount of R$ 15 thousand, and arrived in installments of approximately R$ 1,475 for a period of 12 months, or R$ 850 for a period of 24 months. We still have to add the costs with registration and proportional IPVA for this year to conclude that the final value was very far from the initial budget.

But calm down, there is no reason for this person to be discouraged. Fortunately, in the used market, we have several car options for R$ 50 thousand that are even more interesting than the friendly Mobi.

I made a list that can help people who are in this situation and I was rational in thinking only of models as popular as a Mobi, that is, no luxury models with good years of life and that require higher maintenance costs.

Fiat Grand Siena

Fiat Grand Siena Attractive 1.4 2018

Starting with a Fiat, just so they don’t think I’m taking on the brand. The Grand Siena has recently been discontinued, but there’s no reason to fear putting one in the garage. It is the type of car that will always be on the market in our country, due to its mechanical simplicity.

Here, I’m considering the Attractive version with a 1.4 engine, the same one that still equips the entry-level version of the Strada pickup and the Fiorino van. As complete as a Mobi Like can be, but with the advantages of greater interior space for passengers and luggage, a Grand Siena seems to me much more advantageous. The Fipe Table of the 2018 model is just over BRL 50,000.

Citroen C3 1.2 Image: Murilo Góes/UOL

Citroën C3 Tendance 1.2 2018

Now a hatch, just like the Mobi, but with more space for passengers and luggage, the Citroën C3 still delivers a distinctly superior finish. I chose the Tendance version with the excellent 1.2 engine from the Pure Tech family.

Unfortunately, this engine that also equipped the Peugeot 208 is no longer available, but it became famous for being one of the most economical on the market, with the advantage of delivering more torque and power than any naturally aspirated 1.0-liter engine. For the 2018 model, the Fipe Table is just over R$50,000.

Nissan Versa Image: Disclosure

Nissan Versa S 1.6 2017

Again a sedan, with one of the best uses of legroom in the rear seat, the Nissan Versa is ideal for those with “big” children. It may not even have a harmonic look, but there are so many on the streets, that the initial impact of the launch is a thing of the past.

The S version, the simplest of the model, was already well equipped, and here I still chose the option with the great 1.6 16v engine, which still equips the Nissan Kicks and the current generation of the Versa. Considering the 2017 model, the Fipe table is just over BRL 50,000.

etios Image: Disclosure

Toyota Etios X 1.3 2018

Returning to a hatchback, the late Toyota Etios appears once again on my lists. What can I do if the car is good at what it claims? Here, I chose the entry-level version X, with the 1.3 engine, which despite being small, delivers great performance, much better than a Mobi.

As of the 2017 model, it received engine improvements and gained a digital panel, so they are the most sought after on the market. The 2017 Fipe Table is less than BRL 47,000, and the 2018 table is just over BRL 52,000, so they do not deviate much from the list proposal.

Renault Sandero Image: Leo Fortunatti

Renault Sandero Expression 1.6 2019

To close the list, the newest of all, the Sandero Expression 2019, that is, an option with only three years to live. Like everyone else here, it has good internal space, much better than Mobi.

The engine is already the current and efficient 1.6 16v used by Renault. The 2019 model is just over R$52,000, but we can also consider the 2018 model, with the same finish and engine, for R$48,000.

