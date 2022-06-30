Israel dissolves parliament and holds 5th election in 4 years – 06/30/2022 – World

Israeli lawmakers voted on Thursday to dissolve Parliament, putting an end to the brief rule of far-right Naftali Bennett. The prime minister will be replaced at midnight provisionally by Yair Lapid, the current foreign minister, a centrist liberal who led the now crumbling ruling coalition with Bennett.

The next election for the Knesset, the fifth in less than four years, is due to take place on 1 November, in a scenario in which the possible return of former premier Binyamin Netanyahu to power is drawn. The rightist left the scene a year ago when an alliance between rival parties of opposing ideologies was forged to oust Israel’s longest-serving prime minister after a record 12 years.

Bennett, a former military man and tech mogul, has announced that he will not run in the election. “I leave behind a prosperous, strong and secure country,” he told reporters on Wednesday. “We proved this year that people with very different opinions can work together,” she added, referring to her ideologically diverse coalition.

Last week, Bennett decided to dissolve parliament after infighting made his ruling coalition unsustainable — the alliance brings together acronyms from the left, right, center and the Arab List. The pact collapsed because its members were unable to reach an agreement to renew the controversial measure extending Israeli law to settlers living in the West Bank, a territory under military occupation since 1967.

When the pro-settlement Bennett dissolved the coalition, the measure was automatically renewed, and the prime minister escaped the controversy over that issue. The expectation was that his ruling coalition would at least resist until Netanyahu, investigated for corruption, disappeared from the political scene, but this did not materialize.

Netanyahu’s possible return to the polls is an unequivocal victory, so much so that he did not fail to celebrate it in public. He celebrated the end of the “worst government in history” and hinted that he will return. Recent polls have indicated the leadership of his acronym, the right-wing Likud, which does not mean, however, that he can already count on the position, given that his return depends on unpredictable party negotiations.

What is clear is that Netanyahu is one of the most resilient — if often detested — figures in the country’s modern politics.

In court, he faces a series of charges, which include crimes of corruption, bribery and fraud. One of the investigations is into whether he would have granted benefits worth US$ 500 million (R$ 2.6 billion) to the telecommunications company Bezeq, the largest in the country, in exchange for favorable coverage by his government on the news website Walla, owned by the company’s former president.​

On another front, he is accused of accepting gifts from billionaires, such as cigars and drinks, worth US$ 264,000 (R$ 1.4 million) and of offering advantages to the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper (the best-selling in the country), also in exchange for positive coverage.

If convicted, Bibi, as he is known, runs the risk of being arrested, which would prevent him from continuing in politics to try to return to command of the country. But trials can still drag on for months — or years. Netanyahu denies the allegations.

This is the 24th dissolution of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, and the fifth election in less than four years. For a prime minister to be appointed, the ruling party or alliance must have at least 61 seats out of a total of 120. In Netanyahu’s case, for example, polls indicate that his party would receive around 35 seats. To add up to 61, he would have to seek the support of other right-wing forces, but several of them reject his name.