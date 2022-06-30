“It will be a very big shock”

In scenes that air this Wednesday (29), the Pantanal welcomes new residents, among those who are passing through and those who come to stay. After several clashes with Tenório (Murilo Benício), Marcelo (Lucas Leto) and his father understand each other and go to the farm together, to the surprise of Guta (Julia Dalavia), who was packed to leave, and when he sees them, decides to stay. Who is also disturbed by the news is Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira)who considers it foolish for a husband to bring his other wife’s child into his house.

Meanwhile, in Rio de Janeiro, Irma (Camila Morgado) insists so much that she manages to convince Mariana (Selma Egrei) to spend a season with her in the Pantanal.. Zaquieu (Silvero Pereiro) is Zaquieu (Silvero Pereiro) who doesn’t need to be convinced and is perhaps already packed. Delighted with what you always hear about the place, the butler has high expectations and is overjoyed to hear that the three of them are leaving together to what he hopes to be true paradise. However, over the next few chapters, the audience will see that their joy does not last long.

In an interview, Silvero Pereira commented on the backstage of the recordings and stated that he has been following the repercussion of the character with the public.. “I always go to social media to understand how the repercussions are going there and it’s a lot of fun. A lighter perspective, it seems something more intimate, with freedom to play, make memes… I have fun too. they sent a very funny photo, a booklet that had a deer and a jaguar, Zaquieu and Juma talking. What strikes me the most is how people have become affectionate with Zaquieu. There are a lot of comments like: he is always so kind , close, wanting to understand that family,” he said.

Character building and repercussion

Asked how he built this character, Silvero explained: “What I feel about Zaquieu is that there is an admiration, almost an idolatry for that Novaes family. When he agrees to work even for free, he makes it clear that he wants to be there. As if he had known that family for a long time and as if working there was a dream come true.. And then I think he lives that dream, and he gets attached to people. Throughout the chapters we saw this because he dismantles Mariana (Selma Egrei), this solid, serious figure, who becomes more loving and friend of Zaquieu”.

The actor also opined about what people can expect from Zaquieu’s arrival in the Pantanal: “It will be a big shock for the characters there because they see a completely different figure arrive from what they are used to. If they were scared of Jove’s behavior (Jesuita Barbosa)imagine what will happen to these pawns when they come across Zaquieu”.

“We recorded some scenes in which he arrives in the middle of the pedestrians to talk and suffers some bad jokes from them. There is something very interesting about this character, in this soap opera. It’s this sense of humor, but we can do it in a reflective tone. What I hope is that this reflective tone overrides what appears to be funny. So that people start to think about what happens not only there in ‘Pantanal’, but in everyday life outside the soap opera. Let people start talking about it,” he continued.