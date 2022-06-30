Izolda says research “only provides a snapshot of the moment” and advocates listening to allies

In her strongest statement on state succession, Governor Izolda Cela (PDT), a pre-candidate for the Palácio da Abolição, used social media, this Thursday, 30, to defend that, “in addition to research, which, according to it, “only provides a portrait of the moment three months before the election”, it is necessary to listen to the allied parties in the process of choosing the candidate.

The demonstration opposes the strategy of former minister Ciro Gomes (PDT), who this Tuesday, 28, announced an internal survey as one of the criteria for choosing the name of the PDT that will run for the State Government. The intention is for the survey to be recorded so that it can be disclosed and not just analyzed internally. The pedestrian said that the objective is for the process to be public and transparent.

On social media, Izolda questioned the need to carry out only research to define the future of the bloc and said that the moment demands “partnership, union of forces, permanent dialogue and respect”. The governor asked that parties allied with the PDT in Ceará, such as PT, PSD, MDB, PP, PSB, PCdoB, PV and other partners, be heard “in order to contribute to the process”.

“In addition to research, which only provides a portrait of the moment, more than three months before the election, I think it is necessary to always keep in mind that broad dialogue and the union of forces have been fundamental for Ceará to move forward with achievements important, with sustainability, correcting mistakes and moving forward. We have been doing this over the years”, he wrote.

I believe that the meaning of being in public life is the purpose of serving the population. This requires partnership, joining forces, permanent dialogue and respect. Simply because you can’t do anything alone. (Cont’d) — Izolda Cela (@IzoldaCelaCe) June 30, 2022

Less than a month before the party conventions are held, a period stipulated by electoral legislation for the parties to define their candidacies and allies, the ruling bloc faces challenges to define the name to run for the Ceará government. The controversy involves the division between allies who defend the name of Izolda or former mayor Roberto Cláucio (PDT) to run for the state election. Also among the pre-candidates are the president of the Legislative Assembly of Ceará, deputy Evandro Leitão, and the deputy federation, Mauro Filho.

In addition, the PT-PDT alliance is going through a crisis after PT leaders stated that they do not accept the name of RC to run for the Palácio da Abolição. The preference among PT members is for the governor. There are also complaints that former governor Camilo Santana is being excluded from the selection process. Questioned by THE PEOPLEthe PT refuted the thesis.

The relationship between allied parties and even between members of the PDT itself became even more tense after the last meeting of the party, held on June 15, in Fortaleza. At the ceremony, the national president of the acronym, Carlos Lupi, praised RC while presiding over the event’s table. In one of the moments, he even sang a song that said “the best mayor in Brazil will become governor”. The action was frowned upon by names in the PT from Ceará, since the party has three other pre-candidates for the position.

