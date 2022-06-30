Jadson Neiff, cheesy funk dancer for the Neiffs, dies in accident

the dancer Jadson Neiff, who was part of the team of the brega-funk duo the neiffs, died this Wednesday (29) as a result of complications caused by a motorcycle accident. He had been hospitalized at Hospital da Restauração, in Recife, since Tuesday (28).

Jadson dos Santos Estevan was 22 years old. He suffered the accident when he was traveling to São João de Caruaru, in Agreste, with his wife Dayana Araújo.

According to the Federal Highway Police (PRF), the accident occurred around 9 pm on BR-232, in the vicinity of the municipality of Vitória de Santo Antão, in the interior direction.

“The driver of a motorcycle lost control of the vehicle and fell along with the passenger on the highway. Subsequently, they were hit by an unidentified vehicle that did not remain in place”, says the PRF ntoa.

The dancer’s companion suffered a foot injury and was taken to Hospital João Murilo, in Vitória de Santo Antão. Jason neiff suffered polytraumatism and, due to the seriousness of the case, he was taken straight to the HR operating room. He couldn’t resist and died a day later. He leaves a five-month-old daughter.

With more than 540 thousand followers on Instagram, Jason Neiff performed with the other dancers of Os Neiffs in concert halls in Greater Recife. The duo owns several hits in brega-funk, such as “Sigilo Perigoso.”

The report will release information about the wake as soon as possible.

cheesy of mourning

Pages from Pernambuco’s cheesy scene mourned the young artist’s death. “We leave our condolences to family, friends and the entire Neiffs band. Today is a very sad day for everyone who likes brega, we lost a great friend and worker of the movement”, published the page. Brega Bregoso.

“At this moment all the strength and solidarity to the family, friends and all the fans who loved this guy. All the strength to the ‘The Neiffs’ family. It is very difficult for us to understand God’s will, in this case mainly, a young boy, full of life and dreams and with a beautiful family. bregafunk is in mourning!” cheesy pope.