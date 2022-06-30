James Webb Will Reveal “The Deepest Image Ever Taken Of The Universe”

In less than two weeks, NASA will finally reveal the first captures from the James Webb Space Telescope. According to the agency, on July 12, the entire world will have access to the inaugural observations, among which is “the deepest image ever taken of the universe”, in the words of the agency’s administrator, Bill Nelson.

A comparison of records of the Large Magellanic Cloud made by the Spitzer Space Telescope and the James Webb Space Telescope. Images: NASA/JPL-Caltech (left) and NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI (right)

While he didn’t specify which objects in the early universe the telescope focused on, nor how old those targets were, Nelson said the images will show the first objects ever seen. “This is further than humanity has ever looked before, and we are just beginning to understand what Webb can and will do,” he added.

So far, the oldest scientific data ever achieved is a series of deep image fields from the Hubble Space Telescope showing galaxies in our universe formed just a few hundred million years after the Big Bang, which occurred about 13.7 billion years ago. back.

The NASA administrator’s remarks were given at a media event at the Space Telescope Science Institute, which manages both Hubble’s operations and those of the new space telescope.

Another of the images that will be revealed at Webb’s science unveiling will be the first spectrum of an exoplanet taken by the equipment, according to Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for NASA’s science mission direction, who spoke at the same event.

Such spectra, which measure the amount of light emitted at certain wavelengths, typically provide clues to a planet’s chemistry that point to its formation history.

“Let’s look at these worlds out there that keep us awake at night, while we look up at the starry sky and ask ourselves: is there life elsewhere?”, philosophized Zurbuchen of the landmark.

