João Gordo reveals that he has chronic lung disease | Pop & Art

In a video posted on his Instagram profile, he explained a photo in which he appeared with an inhalation mask and an oximeter on his finger, which worried his followers.
“I’m not dying, man. But if I keep scoring, I could die. I have a lung problem. I have COPD, which is chronic obstructive pulmonary disease,” he said.
“When the weather changes, winter, I get phlegm and I can’t sleep. I have to inhale and measure with the oximeter on my finger all the time.”
João Gordo shows inhalation mask and oximeter used in the treatment of COPD — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/jgordo
People with COPD have a lot of difficulty breathing, the main symptom of the disease. “In the beginning, shortness of breath is only for physical activities. In advanced stages, shortness of breath appears even when the person is at rest.”
Tiredness, cough and phlegm are also frequent in these patients, according to the pulmonologist at the ABC School of Medicine, Franco Martins.
The groups most affected by COPD are the elderly, smokers and former smokers. “The disease is also more common in men over 40 years old”, points out the professor.
In less frequent cases, people who have been exposed to wood stove smoke for a long time also develop COPD.