João Gordo suffers from COPD; disease is serious, but has treatment – 06/29/2022

On social media, singer and presenter João Gordo said that he is facing health problems. Viviane Torrico, the artist’s wife, explained that he has COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease).

Shortness of breath is one of the symptoms that has been constant in João Gordo’s life. In a video, he commented on the illness: “When the weather changes, I get full of phlegm and I can’t sleep.”

In a photo posted on Instagram, he showed a treatment indicated to unclog the airways through inhalation of steam with saline or medication to humidify the airways.

Causes

COPD is a manifestation of two respiratory diseases that obstruct the passage of air through the lungs: chronic bronchitis and pulmonary emphysema. Most patients have both problems together. The disease is closely related to smoking: 70% of COPD patients are smokers.

By 2030, the WHO (World Health Organization) estimates that COPD will be the third leading cause of death in the world.

COPD develops in the patient after a persistent condition of chronic bronchitis associated with cigarette use or pulmonary emphysema. The lung is like an upside down tree: the trunk of the tree is the trachea and the branches are the bronchi, through which the air passes to reach the alveoli.

Bronchitis is a chronic inflammation of the wall of the bronchi, which makes it difficult for air to pass, and emphysema also reduces airflow, but in parallel it decreases and destroys the alveoli, which are the structures that promote gas exchange in the organ.

In the case of emphysema, the toxic particles of the cigarette destroy the alveoli and leave large spaces in the lung in the region where there is the absorption of oxygen and the elimination of carbon dioxide.

“It is a very common, preventable and treatable disease. It is characterized by inflammation in the bronchi that leads to a reduction in the passage of air (bronchitis). It also causes a destruction of the pulmonary alveoli, replacing lung tissues with large voids (pulmonary emphysema). )”, highlights Frederico Fernandes, president of the SPPT (São Paulo Society of Pulmonology and Tisiology).

Periods of “exacerbation”, that is, an acute worsening of the lung condition and symptoms, are common. This poses great risks for the person with COPD. The disease usually affects people over the age of 50, but it can also affect young adults.

Symptoms

Symptoms can range from mild to very severe. Breathing becomes more difficult as the disease progresses. The main warning signs are as follows:

frequent coughing with or without phlegm;

shortness of breathe;

wheezing;

tightness or wheezing in the chest;

tiredness;

frequent respiratory infections;

take longer to exhale than to inhale.

diagnosis and treatment

It is worth noting that, according to the SBPT (Brazilian Society of Pulmonology and Tisiology), the disease affects 6 million Brazilians and only 12% receive the diagnosis. And in addition, among those who identify the disease, only 18% follow the treatment.

For the diagnosis, an evaluation by the doctor is necessary, who must identify the symptoms and if there are any predisposing factors for the disease. The most important test is spirometry, which measures the capacity of lung function.

After the identification of the disease, it is recommended that the person stop smoking, if he still uses cigarettes. This is the only way to prevent the rapid progression of the disease and preserve the lung. Some smokers take time to seek medical help, as they believe that symptoms such as coughing and shortness of breath are due to smoking, which further aggravates the situation.

For those who feel short of breath, inhaled medications (popularly known as “firecrackers”) are indicated. They help to relax the muscles near the airways, which makes it easier for air to pass through. Medications such as corticosteroids reduce inflammation and delay lung damage.

It is also necessary to keep vaccination up to date, especially the pneumococcal (pneumonia) and influenza vaccine. This attitude reduces the chances of developing COPD due to a lung infection. In some cases, drugs are indicated specifically to reduce the rate of “exacerbations” in order to increase the quality of life.

In addition to drug treatments and lifestyle changes, pulmonary respiratory rehabilitation, surgery, or oxygen supplementation may sometimes be necessary.

*With information from reports published on 11/30/2020 and 05/31/2022