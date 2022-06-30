João Pedro reaches the last day of his contract with Corinthians; side had discreet passage in the club

Hired on loan by Corinthians, the right-back João Pedro fulfills, this Thursday, his last day of contract with the club. The 25-year-old is expected to return to Porto from Portugal, a team with whom he has a bond until June 30, 2023.

The side arrived at the team in the middle of 2021, loaned by Porto. The player, however, did not engage with the Timão shirt. João Pedro played eight matches for Corinthians. The last one was against Boca Juniors, this Tuesday, for Libertadores. The player replaced Adson in the second half.

Even before receiving the opportunity to debut, João Pedro was marked and received criticism for arriving at Timão amid negotiations with Róger Guedes. Like shirt 9, the side is represented by businessman Paulo Pitombeira.

Before the duel against the Argentines, João Pedro had not been on the field since June 4, when he participated in Timão’s victory against Atlético-GO, at Castelo do Dragão, for the Brazilian. If you go back a little further, the sixth game played by the side was on April 10, against Botafogo – see games below.

In his first game at the club, against Ceará, still for the 2021 Brasileirão, João Pedro was marked by an error in Yony González’s goal. Author of the winning goal, Yony scored the goal behind João Pedro. In 2022, against Always Ready, he was the one who scored the penalty that opened Timão’s defeat in Bolivia.

João Pedro arrived to be an alternative to Fagner, but he didn’t like it. Proof of this was the appointment of Vítor Pereira for the hiring of the Portuguese Rafael Ramos. With the departure of João Pedro, Ramos and Fagner are the only origin options for the sector.

In his eight matches for Corinthians, João Pedro participated in four wins, two draws and two defeats. There were 341 minutes played and two yellow cards received. He was a starter on four occasions and had a 58.33% advantage.

João Pedro’s numbers in Corinthians games

Games played: 8

8 Points Achieved: 14

14 Use: 58.33%

58.33% wins: 4

4 Ties: two

two Losses: two

two Goal in favor: 10 (1.25 per game)

10 (1.25 per game) Goals against: 6 (0.75 per game)

6 (0.75 per game) Joao Pedro’s goals: 0

0 Yellow cards for João Pedro: two

two João Pedro’s expulsions: 0

Corinthians games with João Pedro

Corinthians 0 x 0 Boca Juniors – 06/28/2022 – Libertadores 2022

Atlético-GO 0 x 1 Corinthians – 04/06/2022 – Brasileirão 2022

Botafogo 1 x 3 Corinthians – 04/10/2022 – Brasileirão 2022

Always Ready 2 x 0 Corinthians – 04/05/2022 – Libertadores 2022

Novorizontino 0 x 1 Corinthians – 03/20/2022 – Paulista 2022

Botafogo-SP 1 x 1 Corinthians – 02/19/2022 – Paulista 2022

Corinthians 3 x 0 São Bernardo FC – 02/16/2022 – Paulista 2022

Ceará 2 x 1 Corinthians – 11/25/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

