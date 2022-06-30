Johnny Depp’s rep clarifies the actor’s return to the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise: “Disney is very interested”

Johnny Depp is known for playing the iconic pirate Jack Sparrow

Johnny Depp could return to the franchise "Pirates of the Caribbean"
Johnny Depp faced a lengthy court case with ex-wife Amber Heard and after hitting the spotlight for a not-so-pleasant reason, the star of Hollywood has been the subject of some questions about the work in the film industry, especially about a supposed return to the film trilogy “Pirates of the Caribbean”.

According to the Poptopic tabloid, the disney would have offered to Johnny Depp a contract worth U$S 301 million (R$ 1.5 billion reais, at the current price), for the interpreter to return to production as the iconic pirate Jack Sparrow. It is worth remembering that the franchise already has five films, all with Johnny as the protagonist.

“Disney is very interested in mending their relationship with Depp. They have been in contact with the actor prior to his defamation trial. Amber Heard and asked if he would be interested in returning for one more or one of the Pirates of the Caribbean“, revealed a source to Poptopic.

Despite hopes, a representative of the actor made it clear that there is no such negotiation. “This was made up,” Depp’s spokesperson told NBC News. “Not right now,” he said. Bruckheimer. “The future is yet to be decided.”

