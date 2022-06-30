Jove and Juma’s ugly fight ends in a night of love

The first clashes between Juma (Alanis Guillen) and Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) already made it clear that the relationship would have its ups and downs in wetland. Between the coldness and the heat of two young people in love, there is always an extra load of intrigue that, in this case, is arranged from the enormous difference in reality that each one lived. In the next chapters, the main couple of the nine o’clock soap will discover love as an answer after a argument ugly.

One of Juma and Jove’s biggest impasses revolves around the possibility of increasing the family, as some advice confused the minds of both and made the conversation a kind of crown of thorns that the two seem to put on with the intention of suffering.

Jove agrees to move to the tapera but says he will not raise his children there. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

However, one of these fights will end with Jove’s important decision to leave the comfort of José Leôncio’s (Marcos Palmeira) farm and live in the tapera next to his beloved. Happy, Juma will be more willing to forget the pains of the fight and starts an affectionate moment with her great love, until they both get involved in passionate kisses to seal the choice once and for all.

There will, however, be an obstacle in Jove’s change: he does not accept raising children in the tapera. Therefore, if Jove and Juma become father and mother, the children will have to be cared for on the farm. Will Maria Marruá’s daughter accept this condition? Let’s wait and see.