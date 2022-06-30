Juliano Cazarré, Alcides de Pantanal, leaves Globo and the reason is exposed

The actor will be absent from the recordings to accompany the treatment of the heiress who is hospitalized

After having a scare with the birth of her daughter, Juliano Cazarré, Alcides de Pantanal, will temporarily leave the recordings of the Globo soap opera to accompany the treatment of the smallwhich is in ICU, closer.

For those who haven’t seen it, Maria Guilhermina was born on the 21st and was diagnosed with Ebsten’s Anomaly, a rare heart disease. As soon as he left the womb of Letícia Cazarré, she went straight to the Intensive Care Unit, where she continues to be observed.

Now, a week after the scare, According to Patrícia Kogut, from O Globo, Juliano Cazarré will be released from the Pantanal recordings this week and will take a break from his work as Alcides in the plot to be able to follow closely while little Maria recovers.

According to him, the daughter’s diagnosis had already been discovered since prenatal exams, but the greatest details were revealed after she was born.

“Maria Guilhermina arrived with a special heart, also expanding our hearts and those of everyone around her!“, wrote Juliano Cazarré on the day of his birth.

“During pregnancy, doctors realized that her case would be one of the rarest and most serious within the anomaly and that’s why we decided to come to São Paulo so that she could be born with the most specialized team. She was born very well, she surprised everyone with a lot of strength and health!”, explained the Globo contractor.

The pawn Alcides did not hide that she needed an urgent surgical intervention that day. “So, our little warrior spent her first day of life making an important repair to her heart”, revealed the star of Pantanal, the biggest phenomenon on Globo today.

Married to journalist Letícia for years, in addition to little Maria, Juliano Cazarré has four more children.