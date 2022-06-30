





Juliette carries a child in her arms at the airport and a mother despairs: “give me back my son” Photo: Playback/Instagram

Juliette starred in an unusual scene this Wednesday, 29, when she landed at the airport in Salvador (BA). The singer appears in a video walking with a child on her lap and the boy’s mother’s reaction went viral on social media.

Juliette was surrounded by fans as she walked with the child in her arms. Until at a certain point in the images, the child’s mother appeared desperate and said: “It’s my son, give my son back”, afraid that the artist would not return the child.

Soon after, the artist delivered the boy to his mother. Another video posted by a fan of the BBB 21 champion shows that the child had approached Juliette and did not want to let go of her after she hugged him.

The situation with the boy’s mother quickly went viral on social media and many netizens laughed at the situation, jokingly comparing Juliette with Nazaré Tedesco, one of the most classic soap opera villains in Brazil.

The singer herself shared the video of the unusual situation on Twitter and joked: “My name is Nazaré, don’t leave a child with me, I’ll take it to myself! (sic)”, she wrote, with laughing emojis.

the child clinging to the juliette and the desperate woman saying “it’s my son, give it back” thinking they were going to take him away anyway lolpic.twitter.com/3oRHHJiZbP — Brenda 🍎 (@ticorilofreire) June 29, 2022

My name is Nazaré lol don’t leave a child with me, I’ll take it with me! 😂😂 https://t.co/WmlYDeAlKj — Juliette 🍎 (@juliette) June 29, 2022

he ran, grabbed her and didn’t want to let go 😂 pic.twitter.com/YQ90vD6iII — 𝗞𝗲𝗹𝗹 🪗 🍎 🩺 (@enfercact) June 29, 2022

The boy’s mother like this for Juliette thinking she was going to take her son 🗣pic.twitter.com/WzBlctQZSS — taty 🍎 (@Tchxurubei) June 29, 2022