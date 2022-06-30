Juliette carries a child in her arms at the airport and the mother screams in despair: “give me back my son”

To disembark in Salvador, ex-sister Juliette caught the attention of fans by starring in an unusual scene: the singer came walking with a child in her arms in a video that went viral on social media this afternoon, and the boy’s mother’s reaction guaranteed many laughs in the web. But after all, what happened? Who was this child?

Surrounded by fans as she circulates through the airport in Bahia, Juliette was surprised by a child who grabbed her by the legs and didn’t want to let go. Affectionately, the BBB 21 champion he took the boy in his arms and continued to walk. When, unexpectedly, a female voice began to scream in despair.

“It’s my son, give me back my son”shot the woman approach the artist afraid of what Juliette refused to return it. The child returned to the mother’s arms shortly thereafter. In a record released on social networks, one of the followers and fan of ex-BBB showed that the child approached Juliette and didn’t want to let go of her after a hug.

Juliette performed yesterday (28) in São Luís, during the São João da Thaya party promoted by presenter and digital influencer Thaynara OG. THE singer used his social networks to share with his fans the situation he went through, in stories of Instagramshe said that the episode took place today, shortly after her arrival in Salvador: “A little child arrived, grabbed me, didn’t let go, the cutest thing in the world. I love you guys so much, thank you so much for your usual affection.”ended the artist.