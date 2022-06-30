Just today! Livelo offers up to 120% bonus points for three months of Club Livelo membership

THE livelo is offering up to 120% bonus points for a three month subscription to Club Livelo. To take advantage, you must use the coupon “CLUBETELEGRAM” [sem aspas] during the moment of contracting the club with the modality Points that do not expire included. The promotion is valid only today (30).

Club Classic, Plus, Super and Mega

Earn 120% bonus on the 4th, 8th and 12th month of Club Livelo subscription (totaling 360% bonus, as Livelo communicates);

Top Club

Get 50% bonus on the 6th and 12th month of Club Livelo membership (totaling 100% bonus, as Livelo communicates).

How to participate

See below how to participate:

Access the Club Livelo subscription page; Choose the plan that suits you best; Fill in the “Discount Coupon” field with the code “CLUBETELEGRAM” [sem aspas]; Complete the payment.

Offer analysis

Through the promotion, it is possible to generate points on Livelo for a reduced cost (considering the 12-month stay to receive the bonuses).

Classic Club

Monthly fee: R$54.80 (R$41.90 for the monthly fee + R$12.90 for the modality “Points that do not expire”)

Amount paid in 12 months: R$657.60

Points accumulated in 12 months: 12,000 points

Bonus points accumulated in 3 months: 3,600 points

Total accumulation: 15,600 points

Cost per thousand points: R$42.15

Club Plus

Monthly fee: R$133.80 (R$123.90 for the monthly fee + R$9.90 for the modality “Points that do not expire”)

Amount paid in 12 months: R$1,605.60

Points accumulated in 12 months: 36,000 points

Bonus points accumulated in 3 months: 10,800 points

Total accumulation: 46,800 points

Cost per thousand points: R$34.30

Super Club

Monthly fee: R$294.80 (R$289.90 for the monthly fee + R$4.90 for the modality “Points that do not expire”)

Amount paid in 12 months: R$3,537.60

Points accumulated in 12 months: 84,000 points

Bonus points accumulated in 3 months: 25,200 points

Total accumulation: 109,200 points

Cost per thousand points: R$32.39

Mega Club

Monthly fee: R$492.80 (R$489.90 for the monthly fee + R$2.90 for the modality “Points that do not expire”)

Amount paid in 12 months: R$5,913.60

Points accumulated in 12 months: 144,000 points

Bonus points accumulated in 3 months: 43,200 points

Total accumulation: 187,200 points

Cost per thousand points: R$31.58

Top Club

Monthly fee: BRL 799.90 ( “Points that do not expire” it is free)

it is free) Amount paid in 12 months: R$9,598.80

Points accumulated in 12 months: 240,000 points

Bonus points accumulated in 2 months: 20,000 points

Total accumulation: 260,000 points

Cost per thousand points: R$36.91

Details

See below for campaign details:

Campaign valid for customers who make new subscriptions to the Clube Mega, Clube Super, Clube Plus, Clube Classic or Clube Top plans carried out until 23:59 on 06/30/2022, Brasília time;

Exclusive campaign for Livelo customers who are not Clube Livelo subscribers and/or who have not canceled their Clube Livelo subscription in the last 90 (ninety) days;

The customer who subscribes to the Clube Mega, Clube Super, Clube Plus, Clube Classic plans by Livelo, by inserting the coupon “CLUBETELEGRAM”, will earn a bonus score of 120%, proportional to the Clube Livelo signed, on the 4th, 8th and 12th consecutive month from the date of accession;

Those who subscribe to Clube Top will receive the bonus divided into 50% on the 6th and 50% on the 12th month of subscription.

For more information, see the regulation.

Comment

As we always mention in this type of offer, the promotion can be a great opportunity for those who do not subscribe to Clube Livelo, as it offers the possibility to generate points in the program with a 120% bonus for three months (for Classic, Plus, Super and Mega). Remembering that Club subscribers can buy a package of points with a 50% discount every 4 months (limited quantity).

It is good to point out that the points accumulated at Livelo are valuable and versatile! They can be transferred – often with bonuses – to loyalty programs such as LATAM Pass, Smiles, TAP Miles&Go and TudoAzul.

Thinking of taking advantage? Use the coupon “CLUBETELEGRAM“ [sem aspas] when signing your club.

For more information click here.