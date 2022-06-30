Justice condemns MBL to pay BRL 50,000 to Duvivier – 06/29/2022 – Mônica Bergamo

The Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro (TJ-RJ) sentenced, this Wednesday (29), the MBL (Movimento Brasil Livre) to pay R$ 50 thousand to the comedian and columnist of Sheet Gregorio Duvivier for moral damages.

The decision concerns a lawsuit brought by the artist. Duvivier’s defense contested a post, made on the MBL’s Facebook account, which associated Duvivier with alleged irregularities in the use of Rouanet Law resources.

In the publication, shared in June 2016, MBL made a montage with photos of Gregorio Duvivier, actor Wagner Moura and singer Tico Santa Cruz with the phrase: “Enough of Lei Rouanet.

Initially, the request was dismissed. In a decision last year, the Judge Katia Cilene da Hora Machado Bugarim, of the 42nd Civil Court of the TJ-RJ, understood that there was no practice of the crimes of injury, slander and defamation against Duvivier – which he filed with appeal.

In the action, the comedian’s defense stated that he was the target of a vexatious exposure. The MBL said that the post brings the image of the comedian “without his individualization, just because he is a public figure and subject to criticism, to question the use of public resources for private works”.

On Wednesday afternoon, the appeal was fully upheld, by three votes to zero, by the 17th Civil Chamber. It is possible to appeal to the superior instances.

“The dissemination of fake news is a strategy used by this group against those they consider their enemies. Gregorio Duvivier was yet another victim and the TJ-RJ recognized this in a didactic and exemplary way”, says lawyer Paulo Petri, who makes the comedian defense.

