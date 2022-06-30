Justice fines SP bus drivers and determines the end of the strike – Notícias

After a new hearing at the TRT (Regional Labor Court) to decide the collective bargaining agreement for drivers and collectors, the Court decided that the workers’ strike was abusive us two days (14th and 29th) of stoppageestablished a fine of R$ 100 thousand for non-compliance with the judicial injunction that guaranteed the fleet during peak hours and determined the immediate return of the category to work.

the injunction, obtained at the request of the City of São Paulo, determined that 80% of the bus fleet should operate during peak hours and 60% in other parts of the day, subject to a fine of R$ 50,000. The two stoppages, however, did not respect this limit and harmed more than 3 million people in the capital.

“If, after the decision, there is no immediate return, the fine is doubled per day of delay. Then the fine is R$ 100 thousand. I am still authorizing the employers’ union to deduct the hours deducted after the judgment”, said the rapporteur of the case, judge Davi Furtado Meirelles, during the trial. He also authorized the bus companies to deduct the hours not worked on the 14th and 29th. His report was approved by a majority of votes.

the strike was considered illegal by the Public Ministry of Labor. The agency considered that workers did not respect the minimum period of 72 hours of notice before the start of the strike this Wednesday (29). This point was also criticized and considered by the judge to apply the fine.

In favor of the workers, the rapporteur’s decision guaranteed the salary readjustment of 12.47%, which had already been achieved after the first strike, on the 14th. blamed them for the first strike.

“The employers’ union could have granted the readjustment because it knew that the history and jurisprudence of this court is to always grant the readjustment according to the inflation of the period for the categories that seek shelter in this Justice. , preferred to penalize the population of São Paulo”, complained Meirelles.

However, some of the labor claims that generated the new strike on the 29th (profit sharing, paid lunch time, among others) will remain in the same situation. These negotiations will have a period of one year to take place and will be monitored by the TRT. A victory obtained by drivers and collectors in the trial was the payment of 100% additional overtime (beyond the first two hours).

The trial began at 3 pm after a morning bus stop in the capital of São Paulo. There were 675 lines affected and about 1.5 million passengers affected. The strike started at midnight. Passengers found empty terminals, such as at Parque Dom Pedro, and faced difficulties to get to work. The buses that circulated were full.



























After the stoppage of the urban transport system in the capital of São Paulo on the 14th, workers guaranteed an increase in wages and meal tickets by 12.47%, retroactive to May 1, the base date of the category. The increase was guaranteed by the City of São Paulo, which promised to pass on more subsidy to bus companies. The strike was then called off.

However, the Sindmotoristas salary campaign continued so that other benefits could be granted, such as the end of unpaid lunch hours, PLR (profit sharing), payment of 100% of overtime and a career plan in the maintenance sector.

With no evolution of the negotiations, the workers announced this Tuesday (28) that they would make a new stoppage. The position was criticized by the employers’ union and by the city hall.

In a statement, SPUrbanuss (Union of Urban Collective Transport Companies for Passengers) stated that “operating companies are mobilized to resume bus operation, as soon as drivers and collectors return to work”.

O R7 contacted Sindmotoristas (Bus Drivers Union) in São Paulo, but had not received a response until the publication of this article.






