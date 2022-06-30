Keeping an eye on the ‘law of the ex’: Vila Nova has 4 athletes who passed through Cruzeiro

photo: Alexandre Guzanshe and Marcelo Sant”Anna/EM/DA Press Next opponent of Cruzeiro in Serie B, Vila Nova has four former celestial players in the squad

Next opponent of Cruzeiro in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, Vila Nova has four former celestial players in the squad. Goalkeeper Georgemy, defender Rafael Donato and midfielders Marlone and Wagner play in the alvirrubro team.





Cruzeiro and Vila Nova will face each other this Friday (01/07), at 21:30, in Mineiro, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship. The teams live in completely opposite situations: while the miners lead the table with 34 points, the goianos embitter the bottom with only 12.

Georgemy

Despite having been trained at Toca da Raposa, Georgemy never entered the field for Cruzeiro. Even with several stints at the base teams of the Brazilian National Team, the 26-year-old goalkeeper accumulated loans to Portuguese football and left the club starred in a discreet way at the beginning of 2018.

At Vila Nova two years ago, Georgemy started the 2022 season as a starter, but lost ground to Tony and has not played since the game against Chapecoense, on May 15, for the eighth round of the Second Division.

Rafael Donato

Starting at Vila Nova in all of Serie B, Rafael Donato had a short spell at Cruzeiro in 2012. The 33-year-old defender took to the field just 11 times with the celestial shirt.

His most outstanding game for the team was the 3-2 victory over So Paulo, in June of that year, when he scored twice. Those were his only goals for Cruzeiro.

marlone

Marlone debuted with the Vila Nova shirt in the 1-1 draw with Ponte Preta, this Wednesday (28), for the 15th round of the Segundana. The 30-year-old midfielder played for Cruzeiro in 2014, when the team led by Marcelo Oliveira won the Campeonato Mineiro and Serie A.

Despite having played in 35 matches for Raposa, Marlone was a reserve in the team and contributed only four goals that victorious year. Outside the technical commission’s plans, the athlete was released at the end of the season to look for a new club.

Wagner

Wagner had a long stint at Cruzeiro. Between 2004 and 2009, the midfielder played in 219 matches for the celestial team and scored 36 goals. He won three editions of the Campeonato Mineiro and was runner-up in the 2009 Copa Libertadores, in addition to having won two editions of the Silver Ball.

Injured, Wagner will not face Cruzeiro this Friday. The player is in the medical department of Vila Nova recovering from pubalgia and an injury to the right adductor muscle.