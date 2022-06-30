Klara Castanho speaks about her role in a Netflix series

After reporting that she was raped, Klara Castanho spoke about the role she will play in a Netflix series. In the second season “Good Morning, Veronica”, the actress will play a young woman who suffers sexual abuse from her father, a religious respected within her community, and who will be played by Reynaldo Gianecchini. “May our Angela bring winds of change. It’s just what I want now. Thank you for your care,” Klara wrote.

Credit: Reproduction/Instagram @klaracastanhoKlara Castanho speaks about her role in a Netflix series

The producer of the series made a publication honoring the actress, saying that she is by her side. In the next season of the Netflix series.

Regarding everything that Klara has been going through in the last few days, having been exposed to the whole of Brazil, scenes that involve sexual abuse and that the actress was involved were excluded from the plot by Netflix.

She didn’t record any explicit rape sequences, only moments that suggest that there is an abuser, which in this case is the character’s father. Even with all these measures, the streaming company will take great care to address the issue in audiovisual production.

The new series of episodes will again have the police officer Veronica (Tainá Müller) as the protagonist, this time in an investigation into the religious leader Matias (Reynaldo Gianecchini). In the plot, he abuses his daughter, Ângela (Klara Castanho), and his wife, Gisele (Camila Márdila), without raising any suspicion because he is considered a type of hero.

Gianecchini and Tainá posted messages of support for their co-star after the rape case came to light through an open letter published by herself on social media.

The actor used an image of the two behind the scenes of the series. “It hurt me a lot to hear your story and I will never be able to measure your pain and all the complexity of everything you lived and still live. So it seems obvious to me that it is not up to anyone to judge,” wrote the actor.

The actress who plays the protagonist of the series said that she was very impacted and speechless about what happened. “The churning in the stomach is increasing. The sensation is physical. I’m sorry for all this exposure, in this way, for everything that happened. May the mission on which she set herself, to uncover this absurd misogyny of the country we live in, bring about a change of mindset,” she said.