Klara Castanho speaks out and asks for changes: ‘It’s what I want’

After revealing that she managed and put up for adoption a baby born of rape, actress Klara Castanho, 21, asked for “winds of change”, and said she wants her next character on screen to be responsible for these new airs.

Castanho expressed his desire for the future in the comments of an Instagram post by producer Zola Filmes, responsible for the Netflix series “Good Morning, Veronica”, in which she plays the young Ângela, a character who suffers sexual abuse.

On the platform, the producer offered solidarity to the actress, and said that “no woman should be forced to expose a violence that has passed”. “We are terribly sorry for all the horror and suffering they have caused you,” added Zola’s profile.

In the comments, Klara asked for changes in her life. “May our Angela bring winds of change. It’s just what I want now. Thank you for your care”, wrote the actress.

Understand

Klara Castanho revealed that she managed a child after being raped and gave her up for adoption last Saturday (25). The story gained notoriety after comments from presenter Antonia Fontenelle and journalist Leo Dias. Later, through an open letter, the actress broke the silence, and reported the violence suffered.

Klara said she was raped and became pregnant, even though she took the morning after pill. Classified by her as “the most difficult account of my life”, the famous explained that she did not want to make the matter public, but since the adoption was exposed, she decided to speak out.

Later, Leo Dias, and the Metrópoles portal that hosts the journalist’s blog, apologized to Klara Castanho for the undue exposure of the case. The portal also assured that it will not fire the columnist.

Several celebrities sympathized with Klara after the incident, including actresses Juliana Paes and Flavia Alessandra, singers Jojo Toddynho and Luisa Sonza and presenters Ana Maria Braga and Sonia Abrão.