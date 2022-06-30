Korea is remake, reboot or continuation?

After all, what is the connection La Casa de Papel: Korea with the original Spanish series? After watching the production of Netflixwe bring the answer: this is an old-fashioned remake, with none of the connections and gimmicks of current Hollywood franchises.

In fact, the new La Casa closely follows the plot of the original, as highlighted in our review. One of the main changes is that the action takes place in 2025, when South and North Korea reached an unexpected political agreement for reunification.



There is no direct mention of the events of the Spanish series during the six episodes that make up this first wave of La Casa de Papel: Korea. Fans will, however, be able to catch little easter eggs, like the name of the cafeteria where the Professor hides (“Café Bella Ciao”) and the adorable imitation that Kim Ji-hoon makes the original Denver’s iconic laugh, Jaime Lorente.

La Casa de Papel: Korea shows how the Professor (Yoo Ji-taein oldboy) brings together a group of misfit thieves to steal the newly established Mint from the Koreas’ unified economy. As in the original, the dazzling plan spans several days and mobilizes dozens of police officers, in addition to the public.

The production is available for streaming on Netflix.

