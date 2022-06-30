Leo Dias is denounced by the Federation of Journalists for ‘breaking the code of ethics’

THE National Federation of Journalists (Fenaj) made a complaint against Léo Dias, a columnist for the newspaper metropolisesdue to the disclosure of confidential information about the rape and pregnancy actress Klara Castanho last Saturday (25th). The information is from the portal splash.

In a note, Fenaj pointed out that the complaint will be forwarded to the Ethics Council of the Union of Professional Journalists of the Federal District (SJPDF).

According to the text, the Brazilian Journalist’s Code of Ethics would have been injured by the journalist’s attitudes. “For the gravity of the case, the executive board and the Fenaj Women’s Commission will forward a complaint against the journalist to the Ethics Commission of the Union of Journalists of the Federal District, which will investigate the case”, says the text.

Despite the information about the complaint, the Federation did not indicate what are the punishments foreseen for journalists in cases in which the code of ethics is broken.

In addition, the Brazilian Press Association’s Media Ethics Commission also issued a statement condemning the “exploitation of victims of sexual violence” by journalists and media outlets.

Check the note:

The National Federation of Journalists (Fenaj), through its National Women’s Commission, publicly shows its solidarity with actress Klara Castanho, who had a personal situation exposed by the media, resulting in personal attacks to which she had to defend herself with an open letter on his Instagram profile.

The actress became pregnant after a rape and sent the child for adoption, fulfilling the legal procedures. The situation, of an absolutely private and confidential nature, was exposed by the columnist of the Metrópoles website, Leo Dias, over the weekend. After the negative repercussion, the link was removed from the site.

But the disclosure had already unleashed a wave of hatred on social media, with new attacks on the actress’ honor, causing her revictimization in an already painful personal moment. There is strong evidence that the columnist violated the Brazilian Journalist’s Code of Ethics. Due to the seriousness of the case, Fenaj’s Executive Board and Women’s Commission will forward a complaint against the journalist to the Ethics Commission of the Union of Journalists of the Federal District, which will investigate the case, giving the professional ample right to defense.

The case serves to reaffirm the struggle led by Fenaj and Unions of Journalists affiliated for the creation of the Federal Council of Journalists (CFJ), a way to guarantee a worthy profession, with a public and ethical contract with society. We have fought for the Federal Council of Journalists so that the unions themselves can control the issuance of professional records and promote a culture of respect for the Code of Ethics, through inspection.