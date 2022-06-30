Leo Dias leaves Brazil after famous controversy and pinprick: ‘I don’t hold grudges, I keep names’ – Entertainment

Leo Dias decided to leave Brazil after the controversy over actress Klara Castanho.



The journalist was one of those responsible for exposing Klara’s storywho was raped, became pregnant and decided to give the baby up for adoption.

On social media, Leo Dias explained that he decided at the last minute to travel abroad: “Time to take care of myself. Travel in search of peace,” he wrote, showing a photo of his passport and a plane ticket.

Without revealing the final destination, he said he would make a stop in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates: “We decided to travel today. I called, bought and here we are”.





Before the trip, the journalist vented on the web about the controversy. Leo thanked the people who reached out to him: “For the people who called me, they stayed on the phone with me for hours. Yeah, I’m not going to stay here talking about people who turned their backs on me because it’s not worth it. It’s not worth it.”

The journalist, who stopped being followed by several celebritieseven snarled whoever turned his back on him: “I made a mistake, I apologized and the hate I received… I don’t hold any grudges, okay? Let it be very clear, I keep names, only names. a new stage in my life”.





