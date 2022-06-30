Letícia, who made Lula’s “L” on the Sílvio Santos program, was banned from returning to SBT

A 16-year-old young man went viral with a message to the PT on the edit station

247 – Letícia Trevisan, just 16 years old, went viral after making the L for Lula, symbol of the PT, in the middle of a program by Sílvio Santos, who never hid his sympathy for Jair Bolsonaro. Her son-in-law, Fábio Farias, is the government’s Minister of Communications.

It was not the first time that Letícia participated in the SBT audience. “Third or fourth time on Sílvio’s recording. A normal day, I’m used to it. Behind the scenes, everyone is very polite, they receive me very well, they have snacks”.

However, she, used to her participation in the SBT audience, received a temporary veto from the broadcaster.

To the Yahoo portal, Leticia said that she was “temporarily” banned from returning to the station. According to her, the Brazilian Television System (SBT) gave the message for the caravanist responsible for Letícia’s visit.

“The caravanist said it’s just for me to take a break because of politics. As soon as the dust settles, she’ll talk to them and I’ll probably be able to go back. It wasn’t an intentional thing. I didn’t know we couldn’t talk of politics, to speak out. I didn’t know it would have all this repercussion and it would harm the station”

Sought by Yahoo, the SBT team replied: “By no means, it is not true. She is not prohibited from watching the programs in the audience”.

Shortly after we looked for Letícia and SBT gave us the first response above, the girl informed us that the station got in touch to say that she can now return to audience programs. “From what I understand, they were just worried about the way home, in case some hater did something,” said the girl.

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

