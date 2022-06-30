Leverage accredits Cruzeiro to overcome Corinthians and have the best campaign in the history of Serie B | cruise

Cruzeiro has been leading the Brazilian’s Série B since the seventh round. With more than a third of the games, the Minas Gerais team has 34 points and has a 13 advantage over the G-4. With an 81% success rate, Cruzeiro has numbers that make it the best campaign in the tournament’s history.

Since the Series B of running points started in 2006, the best campaign was from Corinthians, in 2008. On that occasion, the São Paulo team scored 85 points. If the current advantage is maintained, Cruzeiro would reach 92 points, thus having the best campaign in history.

Cruzeiro’s partial campaign is already better than Corinthians’ in 15 rounds, even with the Minas Gerais team still having 14 matches (they will play their 15th on Friday, against Vila Nova, in Mineirão). That year, in 15 games, the São Paulo team scored 32 points. The Fox has 34.

In addition to Corinthians, only Portuguesa surpassed 80 points to be champion of the Brazilian Series B. In 2011, he scored 81. Most of the others scored in the range of 70. Only Coritiba lifted the trophy with less than 70: 69 points.

With the campaign, Cruzeiro has a 96% chance of accessing the Serie A. The team has already surpassed half of the projected access score. Against Vila Nova, this Friday, at Mineirão, Cruzeiro can still ensure their stay in the G-4 until the end of the first round. Just the victory.

In Serie B, most of the points won by the team has been as home team. Of the 34, 21 were in Mineirão. The team is the only one in Brazil with 100% success at home.

