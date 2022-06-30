Lotofcil 2559, Quina 5884: check the numbers drawn (29/6) – Nacional

Lotofcil raffled BRL 1.5 million this Wednesday (photo: Agency Brazil)

Caixa drew lots this Wednesday (29/6) the contests of Lotofcil 2559, Quina 5884, Lotomania 2332 and Super Sete 263.

The event was held at Espao da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in So Paulo. O State of Mines updated the results in real time.

See how the draws went:

Lotofcil 2559 – BRL 1.5 million

Check the numbers:

01 – 03 – 05 – 07 – 08 – 09 – 10 – 12 – 13 – 14 – 16 – 17 – 19 – 21 – 25

Lotofcil’s 2559 contest awards two bets that match 15 numbers with R$ 556 thousand. The winners are from Niteri (RJ) and Rio de Janeiro (RJ).

The estimate for the next contest, on Thursday (30/6) will pay R$ 5 million in prizes.

Quina 5884 – BRL 2 million

Check the numbers:

18 – 42 – 45 – 60 – 77

With an estimated prize of R$ 2 million, the winner would be the one who got the five numbers right from 01 to 80. But no one got the five numbers right; 46 bets match 4 numbers and receive R$ 6 thousand. The next contest, which takes place tomorrow, should pay around R$ 4 million.

Lotomania 2332 – BRL 2.3 million

Check the numbers:

05 – 06 – 15 – 20 – 29 – 31 – 38 – 47 – 49 – 58 – 61 – 65 – 66 – 69 – 71 – 80 – 82 – 94 – 95 – 97

Nobody got the 20 numbers of Lotomania right. Two people got 19 numbers right and each one takes BRL 99,000. It is estimated that in the next draw, on July 1st, the prize will be R$ 3 million.

Super Seven 263 – R$ 4 million

1st column: 6

2nd column: 7

3rd column: 3

4th column: 0

5th column: 8

6th column: 9

7th column: 8

There were no winners in this draw. Two bets match six numbers and you will receive R$ 20 thousand. The next contest should draw R$ 4.1 million.