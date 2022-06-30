Luana Piovani shares news with her followers and makes suspense about details: “I’m so happy”

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 mins ago Entertainment Comments Off on Luana Piovani shares news with her followers and makes suspense about details: “I’m so happy” 0 Views

Entertainment

With enthusiasm, actress Luana Piovani announced on her social networks that she will return to the small screen

Juliana Ribeiro

Per Juliana Ribeiro

Photo: reproduction of official Instagram Luana Piovani
Photo: reproduction of official Instagram Luana Piovani
Juliana Ribeiro

The morning of this Wednesday (29) began in a rhythm of enthusiasm and great joy for Luana Piovani that, through the stories of your Instagramshared the news that he will return to act on the small screen. Despite the information, the actress and presenter did not give details of the new project, but claimed to be ‘very happy’ with the novelty.

THE Peter Scooby’s ex-wife, who usually promotes small monologues with his followers on the balcony of his home through the social network, broke the news in a subtle and restrained way. And in her own words, she purposely gave the same speech as her friend, Mary de Paula, who will also return to acting.

“I was seeing Mary Sheila [atriz]… and she was doing a story saying ‘guys, I have news to tell you, I’m so happy’, I wish I had done the same ”commented to actress about the friend. And she continued: “Another gift that God gave me, he always gives me. Well, I’m coming here to tell you that I’m going to do a soap opera… I’m so happy”celebrated us stories.

Actress and presenter Luana Piovani has been away from Brazilian television since 2019, when he presented the program “Luana is from the moon”but in novels hasn’t worked for 23 yearssince when he played Marcia Eduarda in “Soft Poison”. The most recent work by Luana were in Portugal, where the actress lives currently.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Cauã Reymond and daughter are brutally attacked by singer’s animals

Cauã Reymond and his family were attacked by rapper Orochi’s dogs in Rio de Janeiro, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved