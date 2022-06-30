Luísa Sonza sends a message to Pabllo Vittar after being summoned live and fans celebrate: “I’m ready”

The singers Luísa Sonza and Pabllo Vittar apart are already a bang. When they come together, it gets even bigger. The two don’t stop rocking and now the public can get ready for another successful partnership. And all like that, on the fly. Sonza immediately accepted a challenge from her friend, who invited her live on Wednesday night (29).

During his participation of the drag queen in PodDelas, live on YouTube, Pabllo Vittar invited Sonza for another collaboration on his new project. The singers have already collaborated on the singles Garupa and Modo Turbo. This time, the drag queen prepares her fifth studio album and had already revealed that Anitta is one of the collaborations.

But Vittar wanted more and caused it by inviting Sonza. She asked her fans to let the blonde know that she wants Whindersson Nunes’ ex also in her project for another partnership. Upon learning of the invitation, Luisa not only accepted, but she tried to run to give the answer to her friend. She sent a message to Pabllo Vittar on WhatsApp and made a point of publishing the conversation screen.

Luiza used her official Twitter account to share the news: “I’m ready”, wrote Sonza in the messenger for Pablo. The blonde completed the information in the publication: “I already let you know on WhatsApp”, she said when sharing the image with her followers. Fans have already approved the idea and celebrated. “Luísa, make it happen and pay for the video”, said one internet user. “And I don’t even know what it’s going to be.” Said another.